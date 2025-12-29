Fort Drum Rodeo and Equestrian Club Inc

Fort Drum Rodeo and Equestrian Club Inc

About the memberships

Fort Drum Rodeo and Equestrian Club Inc Memberships 2026

Membership
$45

Valid until March 6, 2027

Single Active Voting Participation. DoD Civilian or Contractor, Veteran or Retired, LEO, 1st Responders or Service Member

Family Membership
$65

Valid until March 6, 2027

Above membership plus dependents.

Early Renewal Membership
$35

Valid until March 6, 2027

Single membership renewed by end of awards banquet.

Early Family Renewal Membership
$55

No expiration

Must be renewed by end of awards banquet

Other Individual Membership
$50

Valid until March 6, 2027

Those that want to participate in FDREC events but not eligible for voting membership.

