Hillsborough River State Park Preservation Society Inc

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Hillsborough River State Park Preservation Society Inc

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Fort Foster State Historic Site -Shop

Donation
$1

All donations made to Fort Foster State Historic Site go directly toward the maintenance and upkeep of the Fort.

Thank you!

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Bottled Fragments item
Bottled Fragments
$5

These Officially Sanctioned Gifts, having been a part of the Old Reconstructed Fort Foster’s Perimeter Walkway are being issued in a Limited Quantity by the Park's Preservation Society.

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Branded & Numbered Block with Certificate of Authenticity item
Branded & Numbered Block with Certificate of Authenticity
$50

These Officially Sanctioned Gifts, having been a part of the Old Reconstructed Fort Foster’s Perimeter Walkway are being issued in a Limited Quantity by the Park's Preservation Society.

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Laser engraved plaque with Certificate of Authenticity item
Laser engraved plaque with Certificate of Authenticity
$500

This Officially Sanctioned Laser Engraved Plaque having been a part of the Old Reconstructed Fort Foster’s Perimeter Walkway, is given in appreciation of Your extremely generous Donation by the Hillsborough River State Park Preservation Society.

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