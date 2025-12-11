Fort Foster State Historic Site -Shop

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All donations made to Fort Foster State Historic Site go directly toward the maintenance and upkeep of the Fort.
Thank you!
These Officially Sanctioned Gifts, having been a part of the Old Reconstructed Fort Foster’s Perimeter Walkway are being issued in a Limited Quantity by the Park's Preservation Society.
These Officially Sanctioned Gifts, having been a part of the Old Reconstructed Fort Foster’s Perimeter Walkway are being issued in a Limited Quantity by the Park's Preservation Society.
This Officially Sanctioned Laser Engraved Plaque having been a part of the Old Reconstructed Fort Foster’s Perimeter Walkway, is given in appreciation of Your extremely generous Donation by the Hillsborough River State Park Preservation Society.
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