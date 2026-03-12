Big Brothers Big Sisters Of South Central Wisconsin Inc

Hosted by

Big Brothers Big Sisters Of South Central Wisconsin Inc

About this event

Fort Golf for Kids' Sake!

W7670 Koshkonong Mounds Rd

Fort Atkinson, WI 53538, USA

Individual Golfer
$135

Enjoy 18 holes of golf with cart on beautiful Lake Koshkonong. Lunch and reception included.

Individual KMCC Member Golfer
$90

Enjoy 18 holes of golf with cart on beautiful Lake Koshkonong. Lunch and reception included.

Foursome
$525

Enjoy 18 holes of golf with cart on beautiful Lake Koshkonong. Lunch and reception included.

Event Sponsor
$2,000

Foursome, prominent sign at entrance, reception table tent, program listing, Facebook shout-out, and website listing.

Corporate Sponsor
$800

Includes foursome, Hole and Cart sign, program listing, and Facebook shout-out.

Small Business Sponsor
$500

Includes twosome, Hole sign, program listing, and Facebook shout-out.

19th Hole Reception
$750

Branded name reception, reception table-tent, program listing, Facebook shout-out.

Lunch Sponsor
$500

Signage at Lunch Pick-Up, program listing, and Facebook shout-out

50th Anniversary Sponsor
$500

Includes Hole sign, program listing, and name on 50th Anniversary webpage.

Gift Sponsor
$500

Your logo and the BBBS logo on the golfer gift items.

Hole Sponsor
$275

Includes Hole sign and listing in program

Add a donation for Big Brothers Big Sisters Of South Central Wisconsin Inc

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