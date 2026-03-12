Fort Golf for Kids' Sake!

About this event
Enjoy 18 holes of golf with cart on beautiful Lake Koshkonong. Lunch and reception included.
Enjoy 18 holes of golf with cart on beautiful Lake Koshkonong. Lunch and reception included.
Enjoy 18 holes of golf with cart on beautiful Lake Koshkonong. Lunch and reception included.
Foursome, prominent sign at entrance, reception table tent, program listing, Facebook shout-out, and website listing.
Includes foursome, Hole and Cart sign, program listing, and Facebook shout-out.
Includes twosome, Hole sign, program listing, and Facebook shout-out.
Branded name reception, reception table-tent, program listing, Facebook shout-out.
Signage at Lunch Pick-Up, program listing, and Facebook shout-out
Includes Hole sign, program listing, and name on 50th Anniversary webpage.
Your logo and the BBBS logo on the golfer gift items.
Includes Hole sign and listing in program
$
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