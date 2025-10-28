Hosted by

Fort Knox Alumnae

About this event

The Crimson Affair: Scholarship Gala

Individual Tickets (Early Bird)
$80
Available until May 15

Please note that buying 8 tickets does not automatically seat you at a table.


Also, early bird ends on 5/15/2026 or once 100 tickets are sold at this price, whichever is first.

Individual Tickets
$100

Please note that buying 8 tickets does not automatically seat you at a table.

Platinum Sponsor
$3,000

- Premier table for 8 guests in front-row or center location
- Company logo on event materials (program, website)
- Full-page ad in event program (prime location)
- Verbal recognition during the event
- Opportunity to speak or present an award
- Dedicated social media feature and thank-you post
- VIP gift bags for all guests

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

- Premium table for 8 guests near the stage
- Company logo on event program
- Half-page ad in event program
- Recognition from the podium
- Social media mention before and after the event
- VIP gift bags for table host

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

- Reserved table for 8 guests
- Company logo on event program
- Quarter-page ad in event program
- Social media thank-you post
- Gift bag for table host

Scholarship Sponsorship: Pyramid
$500

- (2) Open Seating

- Printed recognition

- Group Spotlight  post

- Logo on program & Website listing


Scholarship Sponsorship: Crimson
$250

- (1) Open Seating

- Printed recognition

- Group Spotlight  post

- Listing: Program & Website


Scholarship Sponsorship: Cream
$100

- Ticket not included

- Printed recognition

- Group Spotlight  post

- Listing: Program & Website


Full Page Virtual Program Ad
$100

This is not a ticket, this is an ad for our virtual program.


Please send ad to [email protected] with "Gala Program Ad" in Email Subject line after purchase.

Half Page Virtual Program Ad
$60

This is not a ticket, this is an ad for our virtual program.


Please send ad to [email protected] with "Gala Program Ad" in Email Subject line after purchase.

Quarter Page Virtual Program Ad
$40

This is not a ticket, this is an ad for our virtual program.


Please send ad to [email protected] with "Gala Program Ad" in Email Subject line after purchase.

Business Card Virtual Program Ad
$25

This is not a ticket, this is an ad for our virtual program.


Please send ad to [email protected] with "Gala Program Ad" in Email Subject line after purchase.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!