The Crimson Affair: Scholarship Gala

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About this event
Please note that buying 8 tickets does not automatically seat you at a table.
Also, early bird ends on 5/15/2026 or once 100 tickets are sold at this price, whichever is first.
Please note that buying 8 tickets does not automatically seat you at a table.
- Premier table for 8 guests in front-row or center location
- Company logo on event materials (program, website)
- Full-page ad in event program (prime location)
- Verbal recognition during the event
- Opportunity to speak or present an award
- Dedicated social media feature and thank-you post
- VIP gift bags for all guests
- Premium table for 8 guests near the stage
- Company logo on event program
- Half-page ad in event program
- Recognition from the podium
- Social media mention before and after the event
- VIP gift bags for table host
- Reserved table for 8 guests
- Company logo on event program
- Quarter-page ad in event program
- Social media thank-you post
- Gift bag for table host
- (2) Open Seating
- Printed recognition
- Group Spotlight post
- Logo on program & Website listing
- (1) Open Seating
- Printed recognition
- Group Spotlight post
- Listing: Program & Website
- Ticket not included
- Printed recognition
- Group Spotlight post
- Listing: Program & Website
This is not a ticket, this is an ad for our virtual program.
Please send ad to [email protected] with "Gala Program Ad" in Email Subject line after purchase.
This is not a ticket, this is an ad for our virtual program.
Please send ad to [email protected] with "Gala Program Ad" in Email Subject line after purchase.
This is not a ticket, this is an ad for our virtual program.
Please send ad to [email protected] with "Gala Program Ad" in Email Subject line after purchase.
This is not a ticket, this is an ad for our virtual program.
Please send ad to [email protected] with "Gala Program Ad" in Email Subject line after purchase.
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