Fort Leavenworth Spouses' Club

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Fort Leavenworth Spouses' Club

About this event

Fort Leavenworth Haunted Tour 2025

310 McPherson Ave

Fort Leavenworth, KS 66027, USA

5:15 PM
$20

Step into the shadows of Fort Leavenworth! Haunted Tours run 5:15 PM – 8:00 PM (last time slot).

Tickets required, and all guests must have a Real ID or visitor pass to enter.

Proceeds support our community grants and scholarships—book your scare before it vanishes!

5:30 PM
$20

Step into the shadows of Fort Leavenworth! Haunted Tours run 5:15 PM – 8:00 PM (last time slot).

Tickets required, and all guests must have a Real ID or visitor pass to enter.

Proceeds support our community grants and scholarships—book your scare before it vanishes!

5:45 PM
$20

Step into the shadows of Fort Leavenworth! Haunted Tours run 5:15 PM – 8:00 PM (last time slot).

Tickets required, and all guests must have a Real ID or visitor pass to enter.

Proceeds support our community grants and scholarships—book your scare before it vanishes!

6:00 PM
$20

Step into the shadows of Fort Leavenworth! Haunted Tours run 5:15 PM – 8:00 PM (last time slot).

Tickets required, and all guests must have a Real ID or visitor pass to enter.

Proceeds support our community grants and scholarships—book your scare before it vanishes!

6:15 PM
$20

Step into the shadows of Fort Leavenworth! Haunted Tours run 5:15 PM – 8:00 PM (last time slot).

Tickets required, and all guests must have a Real ID or visitor pass to enter.

Proceeds support our community grants and scholarships—book your scare before it vanishes!

6: 30 PM
$20

Step into the shadows of Fort Leavenworth! Haunted Tours run 5:15 PM – 8:00 PM (last time slot).

Tickets required, and all guests must have a Real ID or visitor pass to enter.

Proceeds support our community grants and scholarships—book your scare before it vanishes!

6:45 PM
$20

Step into the shadows of Fort Leavenworth! Haunted Tours run 5:15 PM – 8:00 PM (last time slot).

Tickets required, and all guests must have a Real ID or visitor pass to enter.

Proceeds support our community grants and scholarships—book your scare before it vanishes!

7:00 PM
$20

Step into the shadows of Fort Leavenworth! Haunted Tours run 5:15 PM – 8:00 PM (last time slot).

Tickets required, and all guests must have a Real ID or visitor pass to enter.

Proceeds support our community grants and scholarships—book your scare before it vanishes!

7:15 PM
$20

Step into the shadows of Fort Leavenworth! Haunted Tours run 5:15 PM – 8:00 PM (last time slot).

Tickets required, and all guests must have a Real ID or visitor pass to enter.

Proceeds support our community grants and scholarships—book your scare before it vanishes!

7:30 PM
$20

Step into the shadows of Fort Leavenworth! Haunted Tours run 5:15 PM – 8:00 PM (last time slot).

Tickets required, and all guests must have a Real ID or visitor pass to enter.

Proceeds support our community grants and scholarships—book your scare before it vanishes!

7:45 PM
$20

Step into the shadows of Fort Leavenworth! Haunted Tours run 5:15 PM – 8:00 PM (last time slot).

Tickets required, and all guests must have a Real ID or visitor pass to enter.

Proceeds support our community grants and scholarships—book your scare before it vanishes!

8:00 PM
$20

Step into the shadows of Fort Leavenworth! Haunted Tours run 5:15 PM – 8:00 PM (last time slot).

Tickets required, and all guests must have a Real ID or visitor pass to enter.

Proceeds support our community grants and scholarships—book your scare before it vanishes!

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