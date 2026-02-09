Fort Leavenworth Spouses' Club

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Fort Leavenworth Spouses' Club

About this event

Fort Leavenworth Historic Tour of Homes 2026

310 McPherson Ave

Fort Leavenworth, KS 66027, USA

11:00 AM - Home Tour - Individual (1) Ticket
$20

Fort Leavenworth Tour of Homes – 11:00 AM


Admits one guest for the selected 15-minute arrival window.


Entry times begin at 11:00 AM, with the final tour entry at 2:00 PM. The tour concludes at 3:00 PM. Kindly arrive at your reserved time to preserve the flow and experience of the afternoon.


Your ticket includes access to approximately 8 distinguished historic homes and landmarks on post, each reflecting the rich heritage and character of Fort Leavenworth.


Kindly Note:
• Guests must be 10 years or older.
• Photography is not permitted inside the homes.
• A valid, unrestricted government-issued ID is required for post access.


We look forward to welcoming you for a gracious afternoon steeped in history and tradition.

11:00 AM - Home Tour - Two-Person (2) Ticket
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Fort Leavenworth Tour of Homes – 11:00 AM (2 Guests)


Admits two guests for the selected 15-minute arrival window, a $5 savings when purchased together.


Entry times begin at 11:00 AM, with the final tour entry at 2:00 PM. The tour concludes at 3:00 PM. Kindly arrive during your reserved time to preserve the flow and experience of the afternoon.


This ticket includes access to approximately 8 distinguished historic homes and landmarks on post, each reflecting the rich heritage and character of Fort Leavenworth.


Kindly Note:
• All guests must be 10 years or older
• Photography is not permitted inside the homes
• A valid, unrestricted government-issued ID is required for post access


We look forward to welcoming you for a gracious afternoon steeped in history and tradition.

11:15 AM - Home Tour - Individual (1) Ticket
$20

Fort Leavenworth Tour of Homes – 11:15 AM


Admits one guest for the selected 15-minute arrival window.


Entry times begin at 11:00 AM, with the final tour entry at 2:00 PM. The tour concludes at 3:00 PM. Kindly arrive during your reserved time to preserve the flow and experience of the afternoon.


Your ticket includes access to approximately 8 distinguished historic homes and landmarks on post, each reflecting the rich heritage and character of Fort Leavenworth.


Kindly Note:
• Guests must be 10 years or older
• Photography is not permitted inside the homes
• A valid, unrestricted government-issued ID is required for post access


We look forward to welcoming you for a gracious afternoon steeped in history and tradition.

11:15 AM - Home Tour - Two-Person (2) Ticket
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Fort Leavenworth Tour of Homes – 11:15 AM (2 Guests)


Admits two guests for the selected 15-minute arrival window, a $5 savings when purchased together.


Entry times begin at 11:00 AM, with the final tour entry at 2:00 PM. The tour concludes at 3:00 PM. Kindly arrive during your reserved time to preserve the flow and experience of the afternoon.


This ticket includes access to approximately 8 distinguished historic homes and landmarks on post, each reflecting the rich heritage and character of Fort Leavenworth.


Kindly Note:
• All guests must be 10 years or older
• Photography is not permitted inside the homes
• A valid, unrestricted government-issued ID is required for post access


We look forward to welcoming you for a gracious afternoon steeped in history and tradition.

11:30 AM - Home Tour - Individual (1) Ticket
$20

Fort Leavenworth Tour of Homes – 11:30 AM


Admits one guest for the selected 15-minute arrival window.


Entry times begin at 11:00 AM, with the final tour entry at 2:00 PM. The tour concludes at 3:00 PM. Kindly arrive during your reserved time to preserve the flow and experience of the afternoon.


Your ticket includes access to approximately 8 distinguished historic homes and landmarks on post, each reflecting the rich heritage and character of Fort Leavenworth.


Kindly Note:
• Guests must be 10 years or older
• Photography is not permitted inside the homes
• A valid, unrestricted government-issued ID is required for post access


We look forward to welcoming you for a gracious afternoon steeped in history and tradition.

11:30 AM - Home Tour - Two-Person (2) Ticket
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Fort Leavenworth Tour of Homes – 11:30 AM (2 Guests)


Admits two guests for the selected 15-minute arrival window, a $5 savings when purchased together.


Entry times begin at 11:00 AM, with the final tour entry at 2:00 PM. The tour concludes at 3:00 PM. Kindly arrive during your reserved time to preserve the flow and experience of the afternoon.


This ticket includes access to approximately 8 distinguished historic homes and landmarks on post, each reflecting the rich heritage and character of Fort Leavenworth.


Kindly Note:
• All guests must be 10 years or older
• Photography is not permitted inside the homes
• A valid, unrestricted government-issued ID is required for post access


We look forward to welcoming you for a gracious afternoon steeped in history and tradition.

11:45 AM - Home Tour - Individual (1) Ticket
$20

Fort Leavenworth Tour of Homes – 11:45 AM


Admits one guest for the selected 15-minute arrival window.


Entry times begin at 11:00 AM, with the final tour entry at 2:00 PM. The tour concludes at 3:00 PM. Kindly arrive during your reserved time to preserve the flow and experience of the afternoon.


Your ticket includes access to approximately 8 distinguished historic homes and landmarks on post, each reflecting the rich heritage and character of Fort Leavenworth.


Kindly Note:
• Guests must be 10 years or older
• Photography is not permitted inside the homes
• A valid, unrestricted government-issued ID is required for post access


We look forward to welcoming you for a gracious afternoon steeped in history and tradition.

11:45 AM - Home Tour - Two-Person (2) Ticket
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Fort Leavenworth Tour of Homes – 11:45 AM (2 Guests)


Admits two guests for the selected 15-minute arrival window, a $5 savings when purchased together.


Entry times begin at 11:00 AM, with the final tour entry at 2:00 PM. The tour concludes at 3:00 PM. Kindly arrive during your reserved time to preserve the flow and experience of the afternoon.


This ticket includes access to approximately 8 distinguished historic homes and landmarks on post, each reflecting the rich heritage and character of Fort Leavenworth.


Kindly Note:
• All guests must be 10 years or older
• Photography is not permitted inside the homes
• A valid, unrestricted government-issued ID is required for post access


We look forward to welcoming you for a gracious afternoon steeped in history and tradition.

12:00 PM - Home Tour - Individual (1) Ticket
$20

Fort Leavenworth Tour of Homes – 12:00 PM


Admits one guest for the selected 15-minute arrival window.


Entry times begin at 11:00 AM, with the final tour entry at 2:00 PM. The tour concludes at 3:00 PM. Kindly arrive during your reserved time to preserve the flow and experience of the afternoon.


Your ticket includes access to approximately 8 distinguished historic homes and landmarks on post, each reflecting the rich heritage and character of Fort Leavenworth.


Kindly Note:
• Guests must be 10 years or older
• Photography is not permitted inside the homes
• A valid, unrestricted government-issued ID is required for post access


We look forward to welcoming you for a gracious afternoon steeped in history and tradition.

12:00 PM - Home Tour - Two-Person (2) Ticket
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Fort Leavenworth Tour of Homes – 12:00 PM (2 Guests)


Admits two guests for the selected 15-minute arrival window, a $5 savings when purchased together.


Entry times begin at 11:00 AM, with the final tour entry at 2:00 PM. The tour concludes at 3:00 PM. Kindly arrive during your reserved time to preserve the flow and experience of the afternoon.


This ticket includes access to approximately 8 distinguished historic homes and landmarks on post, each reflecting the rich heritage and character of Fort Leavenworth.


Kindly Note:
• All guests must be 10 years or older
• Photography is not permitted inside the homes
• A valid, unrestricted government-issued ID is required for post access


We look forward to welcoming you for a gracious afternoon steeped in history and tradition.

12:15 PM - Home Tour - Individual (1) Ticket
$20

Fort Leavenworth Tour of Homes – 12:15 PM


Admits one guest for the selected 15-minute arrival window.


Entry times begin at 11:00 AM, with the final tour entry at 2:00 PM. The tour concludes at 3:00 PM. Kindly arrive during your reserved time to preserve the flow and experience of the afternoon.


Your ticket includes access to approximately 8 distinguished historic homes and landmarks on post, each reflecting the rich heritage and character of Fort Leavenworth.


Kindly Note:
• Guests must be 10 years or older
• Photography is not permitted inside the homes
• A valid, unrestricted government-issued ID is required for post access


We look forward to welcoming you for a gracious afternoon steeped in history and tradition.

12:15 PM - Home Tour - Two-Person (2) Ticket
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Fort Leavenworth Tour of Homes – 12:15 PM (2 Guests)


Admits two guests for the selected 15-minute arrival window, a $5 savings when purchased together.


Entry times begin at 11:00 AM, with the final tour entry at 2:00 PM. The tour concludes at 3:00 PM. Kindly arrive during your reserved time to preserve the flow and experience of the afternoon.


This ticket includes access to approximately 8 distinguished historic homes and landmarks on post, each reflecting the rich heritage and character of Fort Leavenworth.


Kindly Note:
• All guests must be 10 years or older
• Photography is not permitted inside the homes
• A valid, unrestricted government-issued ID is required for post access


We look forward to welcoming you for a gracious afternoon steeped in history and tradition.

12:30 PM - Home Tour - Individual (1) Ticket
$20

Fort Leavenworth Tour of Homes – 12:30 PM


Admits one guest for the selected 15-minute arrival window.


Entry times begin at 11:00 AM, with the final tour entry at 2:00 PM. The tour concludes at 3:00 PM. Kindly arrive during your reserved time to preserve the flow and experience of the afternoon.


Your ticket includes access to approximately 8 distinguished historic homes and landmarks on post, each reflecting the rich heritage and character of Fort Leavenworth.


Kindly Note:
• Guests must be 10 years or older
• Photography is not permitted inside the homes
• A valid, unrestricted government-issued ID is required for post access


We look forward to welcoming you for a gracious afternoon steeped in history and tradition.

12:30 PM - Home Tour - Two-Person (2) Ticket
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Fort Leavenworth Tour of Homes – 12:30 PM (2 Guests)


Admits two guests for the selected 15-minute arrival window, a $5 savings when purchased together.


Entry times begin at 11:00 AM, with the final tour entry at 2:00 PM. The tour concludes at 3:00 PM. Kindly arrive during your reserved time to preserve the flow and experience of the afternoon.


This ticket includes access to approximately 8 distinguished historic homes and landmarks on post, each reflecting the rich heritage and character of Fort Leavenworth.


Kindly Note:
• All guests must be 10 years or older
• Photography is not permitted inside the homes
• A valid, unrestricted government-issued ID is required for post access


We look forward to welcoming you for a gracious afternoon steeped in history and tradition.

12:40 PM - Home Tour - Individual (1) Ticket
$20

Fort Leavenworth Tour of Homes – 12:40 PM


Admits one guest for the selected 15-minute arrival window.


Entry times begin at 11:00 AM, with the final tour entry at 2:00 PM. The tour concludes at 3:00 PM. Kindly arrive during your reserved time to preserve the flow and experience of the afternoon.


Your ticket includes access to approximately 8 distinguished historic homes and landmarks on post, each reflecting the rich heritage and character of Fort Leavenworth.


Kindly Note:
• Guests must be 10 years or older
• Photography is not permitted inside the homes
• A valid, unrestricted government-issued ID is required for post access


We look forward to welcoming you for a gracious afternoon steeped in history and tradition.

12:45 PM - Home Tour - Two-Person (2) Ticket
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Fort Leavenworth Tour of Homes – 12:45 PM (2 Guests)


Admits two guests for the selected 15-minute arrival window, a $5 savings when purchased together.


Entry times begin at 11:00 AM, with the final tour entry at 2:00 PM. The tour concludes at 3:00 PM. Kindly arrive during your reserved time to preserve the flow and experience of the afternoon.


This ticket includes access to approximately 8 distinguished historic homes and landmarks on post, each reflecting the rich heritage and character of Fort Leavenworth.


Kindly Note:
• All guests must be 10 years or older
• Photography is not permitted inside the homes
• A valid, unrestricted government-issued ID is required for post access


We look forward to welcoming you for a gracious afternoon steeped in history and tradition.

1:00 PM - Home Tour - Individual (1) Ticket
$20

Fort Leavenworth Tour of Homes – 1:00 PM


Admits one guest for the selected 15-minute arrival window.


Entry times begin at 11:00 AM, with the final tour entry at 2:00 PM. The tour concludes at 3:00 PM. Kindly arrive during your reserved time to preserve the flow and experience of the afternoon.


Your ticket includes access to approximately 8 distinguished historic homes and landmarks on post, each reflecting the rich heritage and character of Fort Leavenworth.


Kindly Note:
• Guests must be 10 years or older
• Photography is not permitted inside the homes
• A valid, unrestricted government-issued ID is required for post access


We look forward to welcoming you for a gracious afternoon steeped in history and tradition.

1:00 PM - Home Tour - Two-Person (2) Ticket
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Fort Leavenworth Tour of Homes – 1:00 PM (2 Guests)


Admits two guests for the selected 15-minute arrival window, a $5 savings when purchased together.


Entry times begin at 11:00 AM, with the final tour entry at 2:00 PM. The tour concludes at 3:00 PM. Kindly arrive during your reserved time to preserve the flow and experience of the afternoon.


This ticket includes access to approximately 8 distinguished historic homes and landmarks on post, each reflecting the rich heritage and character of Fort Leavenworth.


Kindly Note:
• All guests must be 10 years or older
• Photography is not permitted inside the homes
• A valid, unrestricted government-issued ID is required for post access


We look forward to welcoming you for a gracious afternoon steeped in history and tradition.

1:15PM - Home Tour - Individual (1) Ticket
$20

Fort Leavenworth Tour of Homes – 1:15 PM


Admits one guest for the selected 15-minute arrival window.


Entry times begin at 11:00 AM, with the final tour entry at 2:00 PM. The tour concludes at 3:00 PM. Kindly arrive during your reserved time to preserve the flow and experience of the afternoon.


Your ticket includes access to approximately 8 distinguished historic homes and landmarks on post, each reflecting the rich heritage and character of Fort Leavenworth.


Kindly Note:
• Guests must be 10 years or older
• Photography is not permitted inside the homes
• A valid, unrestricted government-issued ID is required for post access


We look forward to welcoming you for a gracious afternoon steeped in history and tradition.

1:15 PM - Home Tour - Two-Person (2) Ticket
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Fort Leavenworth Tour of Homes – 1:15 PM (2 Guests)


Admits two guests for the selected 15-minute arrival window, a $5 savings when purchased together.


Entry times begin at 11:00 AM, with the final tour entry at 2:00 PM. The tour concludes at 3:00 PM. Kindly arrive during your reserved time to preserve the flow and experience of the afternoon.


This ticket includes access to approximately 8 distinguished historic homes and landmarks on post, each reflecting the rich heritage and character of Fort Leavenworth.


Kindly Note:
• All guests must be 10 years or older
• Photography is not permitted inside the homes
• A valid, unrestricted government-issued ID is required for post access


We look forward to welcoming you for a gracious afternoon steeped in history and tradition.

1:30 PM - Home Tour - Individual (1) Ticket
$20

Fort Leavenworth Tour of Homes – 1:30 PM


Admits one guest for the selected 15-minute arrival window.


Entry times begin at 11:00 AM, with the final tour entry at 2:00 PM. The tour concludes at 3:00 PM. Kindly arrive during your reserved time to preserve the flow and experience of the afternoon.


Your ticket includes access to approximately 8 distinguished historic homes and landmarks on post, each reflecting the rich heritage and character of Fort Leavenworth.


Kindly Note:
• Guests must be 10 years or older
• Photography is not permitted inside the homes
• A valid, unrestricted government-issued ID is required for post access


We look forward to welcoming you for a gracious afternoon steeped in history and tradition.

1:30 PM - Home Tour - Two-Person (2) Ticket
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Fort Leavenworth Tour of Homes – 1:30 PM (2 Guests)


Admits two guests for the selected 15-minute arrival window, a $5 savings when purchased together.


Entry times begin at 11:00 AM, with the final tour entry at 2:00 PM. The tour concludes at 3:00 PM. Kindly arrive during your reserved time to preserve the flow and experience of the afternoon.


This ticket includes access to approximately 8 distinguished historic homes and landmarks on post, each reflecting the rich heritage and character of Fort Leavenworth.


Kindly Note:
• All guests must be 10 years or older
• Photography is not permitted inside the homes
• A valid, unrestricted government-issued ID is required for post access


We look forward to welcoming you for a gracious afternoon steeped in history and tradition.

1:45 PM - Home Tour - Individual (1) Ticket
$20

Fort Leavenworth Tour of Homes – 1:45 PM


Admits one guest for the selected 15-minute arrival window.


Entry times begin at 11:00 AM, with the final tour entry at 2:00 PM. The tour concludes at 3:00 PM. Kindly arrive during your reserved time to preserve the flow and experience of the afternoon.


Your ticket includes access to approximately 8 distinguished historic homes and landmarks on post, each reflecting the rich heritage and character of Fort Leavenworth.


Kindly Note:
• Guests must be 10 years or older
• Photography is not permitted inside the homes
• A valid, unrestricted government-issued ID is required for post access


We look forward to welcoming you for a gracious afternoon steeped in history and tradition.

1:45 PM - Home Tour - Two-Person (2) Ticket
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Fort Leavenworth Tour of Homes – 1:45 PM (2 Guests)


Admits two guests for the selected 15-minute arrival window, a $5 savings when purchased together.


Entry times begin at 11:00 AM, with the final tour entry at 2:00 PM. The tour concludes at 3:00 PM. Kindly arrive during your reserved time to preserve the flow and experience of the afternoon.


This ticket includes access to approximately 8 distinguished historic homes and landmarks on post, each reflecting the rich heritage and character of Fort Leavenworth.


Kindly Note:
• All guests must be 10 years or older
• Photography is not permitted inside the homes
• A valid, unrestricted government-issued ID is required for post access


We look forward to welcoming you for a gracious afternoon steeped in history and tradition.

2:00 PM - Home Tour - Individual (1) Ticket
$20

Fort Leavenworth Tour of Homes – 2:00 PM


Admits one guest for the selected 15-minute arrival window.


Entry times begin at 11:00 AM, with the final tour entry at 2:00 PM. The tour concludes at 3:00 PM. Kindly arrive during your reserved time to preserve the flow and experience of the afternoon.


Your ticket includes access to approximately 8 distinguished historic homes and landmarks on post, each reflecting the rich heritage and character of Fort Leavenworth.


Kindly Note:
• Guests must be 10 years or older
• Photography is not permitted inside the homes
• A valid, unrestricted government-issued ID is required for post access


We look forward to welcoming you for a gracious afternoon steeped in history and tradition.

2:00 PM - Home Tour - Two-Person (2) Ticket
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Fort Leavenworth Tour of Homes – 2:00 PM (2 Guests)


Admits two guests for the selected 15-minute arrival window, a $5 savings when purchased together.


Entry times begin at 11:00 AM, with the final tour entry at 2:00 PM. The tour concludes at 3:00 PM. Kindly arrive during your reserved time to preserve the flow and experience of the afternoon.


This ticket includes access to approximately 8 distinguished historic homes and landmarks on post, each reflecting the rich heritage and character of Fort Leavenworth.


Kindly Note:
• All guests must be 10 years or older
• Photography is not permitted inside the homes
• A valid, unrestricted government-issued ID is required for post access


We look forward to welcoming you for a gracious afternoon steeped in history and tradition.

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