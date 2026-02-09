Fort Leavenworth Historic Tour of Homes 2026

Fort Leavenworth Tour of Homes – 11:00 AM





Admits one guest for the selected 15-minute arrival window.





Entry times begin at 11:00 AM, with the final tour entry at 2:00 PM. The tour concludes at 3:00 PM. Kindly arrive at your reserved time to preserve the flow and experience of the afternoon.





Your ticket includes access to approximately 8 distinguished historic homes and landmarks on post, each reflecting the rich heritage and character of Fort Leavenworth.





Kindly Note:

• Guests must be 10 years or older.

• Photography is not permitted inside the homes.

• A valid, unrestricted government-issued ID is required for post access.





We look forward to welcoming you for a gracious afternoon steeped in history and tradition.