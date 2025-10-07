Fort Leavenworth Spouses' Club - Throw Blanket Fundraiser 2025

Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club Fundraiser Exclusive (50" x 70")





Snuggle up for a good cause with our Fort Leavenworth Throw Blanket, a beautifully woven full-color tapestry featuring the main units of Fort Leavenworth.





Measuring 50" x 70", this limited-edition blanket is soft, durable, and perfect for adding a cozy touch to your home—or gifting for the holidays, farewells, or “just because.”





Each purchase directly supports the Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club, with proceeds benefiting our community grants and scholarships.





Thoughtfully designed and full of heart, this blanket is more than a keepsake—it’s a warm way to give back, a blanket with an even warmer purpose.