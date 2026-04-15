Fort Lewis Mesa Community Reunion 2026

This is a spiral bound book that consists of 165 pages that was originally published in 1991.This volume is a compilation of places, locations and general information about area and how various parts of the area grew and evolved. It include a number of copies of maps and recorded document that provide more detail about specific areas and properties in the area. This volume has recently been reprinted so only 50 copies are available. Any shipping cost(s) would be inaddition to the quoted price, so please order prior to the events so you can pick up your book at one of the scheduled events