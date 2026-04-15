Fort Lewis Mesa Community Reunion 2026

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Access to all events on schedule for 1 (ONE) person age 12 or older if registered prior June 16, 2026. Price after June 15 is $50.00
Access to all events on schedule for 2 (TWO) people age 12 and up if registered prior June 16, 2026. Price after June 15 is $100.00
Access to all events on schedule for a family of (TWO) adults over 18 and two children ages 6 to 12. if registered prior June 16, 2026. Price after June 15 is $160.00
Breakfast at Marvel Grange June 27, 8:00 to 10:00 AM for 1 (ONE) person 12 years or older if not part of a family ticket if registered prior June 16, 2026. Price after June 15 is $10.00
Breakfast at Marvel Grange June 27, 8:00 to 10:00 AM for 1 (ONE) child ages 6-12 if not part of a family ticket and registered prior June 16, 2026. Price after June 15 is $5.00
Breakfast at Marvel Grange June 27, 8:00 to 10:00 AM for 1 (ONE) child under age 6
BBQ at Red Mesa LDS Church Park, June 27, 1:30 PM for 1 (ONE) adult over age 12 registered prior June 16, 2026. Price after June 15 is $24.00
BBQ at Red Mesa LDS Church Park, June 27, 1:30 PM for 1 (ONE) child age 6-12 if not a part of a family ticket and registered prior June 16, 2026. Price after June 15 is $12.00
Dance at Breen Community Building 15300 Highway 140, Hesperus, CO June 27, 7:00 10:00 PM for 1 (ONE) adult over age 13 registered prior June 16, 2026. Price after June 15 is $20.00
Dance at Breen Community Building 15300 Highway 140, Hesperus, CO June 27, 7:00 10:00 PM for 1 (ONE) child under age 13
This is a hardbound book that consists of 569 pages that was originally published in 1994. It is a collection of narratives written recorded by about 441 area residents that are recollections of events, places and ways of life in the area from the very late 1800s until the mid 1990s. Any shipping cost(s) would be inaddition to the quoted price, so please order prior to the events so you can pick up your book at one of the scheduled events
This is a spiral bound book that consists of 165 pages that was originally published in 1991.This volume is a compilation of places, locations and general information about area and how various parts of the area grew and evolved. It include a number of copies of maps and recorded document that provide more detail about specific areas and properties in the area. This volume has recently been reprinted so only 50 copies are available. Any shipping cost(s) would be inaddition to the quoted price, so please order prior to the events so you can pick up your book at one of the scheduled events
This is a digital copy of the Blue HIstory book described in the previous option, and will aslo include a digital copy of the Power of Place publication that was compiled by the Colorado150Southwest group, which is part of a Colorado state-wide initiative to recognize America 250th and Coloados 150th anniversaries. Any shipping cost(s) would be inaddition to the quoted price, so please order prior to the events so you can pick up your book at one of the scheduled events
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