Fort Unity 2026

General Admission (Early Shifter)
$15
Available until Jul 1

Enjoy the concerts on the lawn and be a part of the Shift.

Family Pass
$35
Available until Jul 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

A family of up to 5 (only including parents and their children) can enjoy the concerts on the lawn, vendor areas, Kids Area (petting zoo, bounce house, craft areas), and vendor market.

Kids Pass
$8

Children under 18 supervised by their guardian can enjoy the concerts on the lawn, vendor areas, Kids Area (petting zoo, bounce house, craft areas), and vendor market.

VIP Admission
$55

Enjoy the concerts on the lawn, vendor areas, Kids Area (petting zoo, bounce house, craft areas), vendor market and access to VIP‑only areas.

All Access (Early Shifter)
$32
Available until Jul 1

Enjoy the concerts on the lawn, vendor areas, Kids Area (petting zoo, bounce house, craft areas), and vendor market.

Group Discount (Early Shifter)
$299
Available until Jul 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Enjoy the concerts on the lawn, vendor areas, Kids Area (petting zoo, bounce house, craft areas), and vendor market for a group of 10.

General Admission
$25

Enjoy the concerts on the lawn and be a part of the shift!

All Access
$45

Enjoy the concerts on the lawn, vendor areas, Kids Area (petting zoo, bounce house, craft areas), and vendor market.

Buy One Get One Free
$15
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Admission for 2 to Enjoy the concerts on the lawn and be a part of the Shift.

Add a donation for Culture Shift Challenge Inc.

$

