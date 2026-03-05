Fort Unity 2026

About this event
Enjoy the concerts on the lawn and be a part of the Shift.
A family of up to 5 (only including parents and their children) can enjoy the concerts on the lawn, vendor areas, Kids Area (petting zoo, bounce house, craft areas), and vendor market.
Children under 18 supervised by their guardian can enjoy the concerts on the lawn, vendor areas, Kids Area (petting zoo, bounce house, craft areas), and vendor market.
Enjoy the concerts on the lawn, vendor areas, Kids Area (petting zoo, bounce house, craft areas), vendor market and access to VIP‑only areas.
Enjoy the concerts on the lawn, vendor areas, Kids Area (petting zoo, bounce house, craft areas), and vendor market.
Enjoy the concerts on the lawn, vendor areas, Kids Area (petting zoo, bounce house, craft areas), and vendor market for a group of 10.
Enjoy the concerts on the lawn and be a part of the shift!
Enjoy the concerts on the lawn, vendor areas, Kids Area (petting zoo, bounce house, craft areas), and vendor market.
Admission for 2 to Enjoy the concerts on the lawn and be a part of the Shift.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!