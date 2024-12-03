Fort Wayne Tech Inc Memberships

As a member of Fort Wayne Tech, you’ll enjoy: - Exclusive Members-Only Events & Programming: Unlock access to special networking events, workshops, fireside chats, and programs, including our mentorship program and other opportunities designed to help you grow and succeed! We host at least 3 Members-Only Events per year. - Early Invitations to New Programs: Members are the first to hear about and register for pilot programs or initiatives. - Early Access to Paid Events: Be the first to register for workshops, panels, and other events with limited capacity. - Member Discounts on Paid Events & Merchandise: Enjoy reduced rates for workshops, events, and official Fort Wayne Tech merchandise. - Member Spotlights: Opportunities for members to share their projects, startups, or achievements through Fort Wayne Tech’s platforms, teach a workshop, or particpate as SMEs on community panels. - Recognition: Be part of a growing organization dedicated to empowering the local tech community. - More perks to come as we grow and develop! Please Note: Membership with Fort Wayne Tech Inc is a way to support and engage with our programs, events, and community initiatives. While members enjoy exclusive benefits and opportunities, membership does not include voting privileges or governance roles within the organization.

