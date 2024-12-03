Fort Wayne Tech Inc Memberships

As a member of Fort Wayne Tech, you’ll enjoy:
- Exclusive Members-Only Events & Programming: Unlock access to special networking events, workshops, fireside chats, and programs, including our mentorship program and other opportunities designed to help you grow and succeed! We host at least 3 Members-Only Events per year.
- Early Invitations to New Programs: Members are the first to hear about and register for pilot programs or initiatives.
- Early Access to Paid Events: Be the first to register for workshops, panels, and other events with limited capacity.
- Member Discounts on Paid Events & Merchandise: Enjoy reduced rates for workshops, events, and official Fort Wayne Tech merchandise.
- Member Spotlights: Opportunities for members to share their projects, startups, or achievements through Fort Wayne Tech’s platforms, teach a workshop, or particpate as SMEs on community panels.
- Recognition: Be part of a growing organization dedicated to empowering the local tech community.
- More perks to come as we grow and develop!
Please Note: Membership with Fort Wayne Tech Inc is a way to support and engage with our programs, events, and community initiatives. While members enjoy exclusive benefits and opportunities, membership does not include voting privileges or governance roles within the organization.
As a member of Fort Wayne Tech, you’ll enjoy:
- Exclusive Members-Only Events & Programming: Unlock access to special networking events, workshops, fireside chats, and programs, including our mentorship program and other opportunities designed to help you grow and succeed! We host at least 3 Members-Only Events per year.
- Early Invitations to New Programs: Members are the first to hear about and register for pilot programs or initiatives.
- Early Access to Paid Events: Be the first to register for workshops, panels, and other events with limited capacity.
- Member Discounts on Paid Events & Merchandise: Enjoy reduced rates for workshops, events, and official Fort Wayne Tech merchandise.
- Member Spotlights: Opportunities for members to share their projects, startups, or achievements through Fort Wayne Tech’s platforms, teach a workshop, or particpate as SMEs on community panels.
- Recognition: Be part of a growing organization dedicated to empowering the local tech community.
- More perks to come as we grow and develop!
Please Note: Membership with Fort Wayne Tech Inc is a way to support and engage with our programs, events, and community initiatives. While members enjoy exclusive benefits and opportunities, membership does not include voting privileges or governance roles within the organization.
Regular Member (monthly)
$15
Renews monthly
Student Member (annually)
$30
Valid until March 6, 2027
Student Membership: A discounted option for students passionate about tech and eager to explore career opportunities. Includes access to the Fort Wayne Tech Mentorship program, select member-only events, and student discounts for paid events and merchandise.
Please note: You will be asked to provide proof of current status or enrollment. Please email proof (student id, transcript, etc) to [email protected]
Student Membership: A discounted option for students passionate about tech and eager to explore career opportunities. Includes access to the Fort Wayne Tech Mentorship program, select member-only events, and student discounts for paid events and merchandise.
Please note: You will be asked to provide proof of current status or enrollment. Please email proof (student id, transcript, etc) to [email protected]
Student Member (monthly)
$5
Renews monthly
Add a donation for Fort Wayne Tech Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!