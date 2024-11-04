RESCHEDULED *FORT WORTH* 2025 SWS-AAPG Bill Hailey Memorial Short Course

The SWS provides this course for members of a SWS affiliated Geological Society (NTGS, DGS, FWGS, AGS, SAGS, WTGS, RGS and EPGS) or any AAPG member, who lives within the bounds of the Southwest Section. TICKET INCLUDES COURSE MATERIALS AND LUNCH/REFRESHMENTS

The SWS provides this course for members of a SWS affiliated Geological Society (NTGS, DGS, FWGS, AGS, SAGS, WTGS, RGS and EPGS) or any AAPG member, who lives within the bounds of the Southwest Section. TICKET INCLUDES COURSE MATERIALS AND LUNCH/REFRESHMENTS

seeMoreDetailsMobile