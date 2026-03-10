Fort Worth Chapter Of Southern University Alumni Federation

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Fort Worth Chapter Of Southern University Alumni Federation

About the memberships

Fort Worth Chapter Of Southern University Alumni Federation Membership (2026 -2027)

Regular Member
$55

Valid until April 27, 2027

Basic access to member resources, publication, and networking.

Distinguished Member - Full
$125

Valid until April 27, 2027

Distinguished Member $125: Regular member benefits plus special recognition and exclusive perks.

Distinguished Member - Installment #1
$31.25

Valid until April 27, 2027

Distinguished Member $125: Regular member benefits plus special recognition and exclusive perks. Four payments of $31.25 to complete payment in full.

Distinguished Member - Installment #2
$31.25

Valid until April 27, 2027

Distinguished Member $125: Regular member benefits plus special recognition and exclusive perks. Four payments of $31.25 to complete payment in full.

Distinguished Member - Installment #3
$31.25

Valid until April 27, 2027

Distinguished Member $125: Regular member benefits plus special recognition and exclusive perks. Four payments of $31.25 to complete payment in full.

Distinguished Member - Installment #4
$31.25

Valid until April 27, 2027

Distinguished Member $125: Regular member benefits plus special recognition and exclusive perks. Four payments of $31.25 to complete payment in full.

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