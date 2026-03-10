Fort Worth Chapter Of Southern University Alumni Federation Membership (2026 -2027)

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About the memberships
Valid until April 27, 2027
Basic access to member resources, publication, and networking.
Valid until April 27, 2027
Distinguished Member $125: Regular member benefits plus special recognition and exclusive perks.
Valid until April 27, 2027
Distinguished Member $125: Regular member benefits plus special recognition and exclusive perks. Four payments of $31.25 to complete payment in full.
Valid until April 27, 2027
Distinguished Member $125: Regular member benefits plus special recognition and exclusive perks. Four payments of $31.25 to complete payment in full.
Valid until April 27, 2027
Distinguished Member $125: Regular member benefits plus special recognition and exclusive perks. Four payments of $31.25 to complete payment in full.
Valid until April 27, 2027
Distinguished Member $125: Regular member benefits plus special recognition and exclusive perks. Four payments of $31.25 to complete payment in full.
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