A group of smiling students are gathered around a desk with books and school supplies in the foreground, while a world map and globe are visible in the background.
Fortune Fund

Hosted by

Fortune Fund

About this event

Fortune Fund's 11th Annual Walk for Wisdom is Sept 26th! (Payroll option)

Basic Participant (Walk only - No t-shirt)
Free

Participate in the walk and contribute what you can. This option does not include a t-shirt.

Bronze Participant (Payroll Option)
Free

$50 payroll deduction registration includes basic participation in the walk and a t-shirt designed by a student at one of the schools the Fortune Fund supports.

Bronze Participant (Credit Card Option)
$50

Registration includes basic participation in the walk and a t-shirt designed by a student at one of the schools the Fortune Fund supports.

Silver Participant (Payroll Option)
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

$100 payroll deduction: Registration includes all the benefits of the Bronze level, plus: registration for 2 individuals; group recognition on social media with name; and a digital certificate of appreciation customized with the participant's name.

Gold Participant (Payroll Option)
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

$250 payroll deduction: Registration includes all the benefits of the Silver Participant level, plus: registration for 3 individuals; name or logo on t-shirt; premium recognition on newsletter and social media platforms with the participant's name prominently displayed; and a digital certificate of appreciation customized with the participant's name.

Platinum Participant (Payroll Option)
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

$500 payroll deduction: Registration includes all the benefits of the Gold Participant level, plus: registration for 4 individuals; exclusive recognition on event communications, newsletters, and websites highlighting the participant's generous support; and a personalized thank-you from the founder expressing gratitude for your significant contribution.

Diamond Participant (Payroll Option)
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

$1000 payroll deduction: Registration includes all the benefits of the Platinum Participant level, plus: registration for 6 individuals.; and a personalized acknowledgment in event programs on the Fortune Fund webpage, highlighting their significant contribution.

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