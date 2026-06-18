Fortune Fund's 11th Annual Walk for Wisdom is Sept 26th! (Payroll option)

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Participate in the walk and contribute what you can. This option does not include a t-shirt.
$50 payroll deduction registration includes basic participation in the walk and a t-shirt designed by a student at one of the schools the Fortune Fund supports.
Registration includes basic participation in the walk and a t-shirt designed by a student at one of the schools the Fortune Fund supports.
$100 payroll deduction: Registration includes all the benefits of the Bronze level, plus: registration for 2 individuals; group recognition on social media with name; and a digital certificate of appreciation customized with the participant's name.
$250 payroll deduction: Registration includes all the benefits of the Silver Participant level, plus: registration for 3 individuals; name or logo on t-shirt; premium recognition on newsletter and social media platforms with the participant's name prominently displayed; and a digital certificate of appreciation customized with the participant's name.
$500 payroll deduction: Registration includes all the benefits of the Gold Participant level, plus: registration for 4 individuals; exclusive recognition on event communications, newsletters, and websites highlighting the participant's generous support; and a personalized thank-you from the founder expressing gratitude for your significant contribution.
$1000 payroll deduction: Registration includes all the benefits of the Platinum Participant level, plus: registration for 6 individuals.; and a personalized acknowledgment in event programs on the Fortune Fund webpage, highlighting their significant contribution.
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