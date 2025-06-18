Ukraine and the World Global Insights Forum

Hosted by
About this event
For High School and University Students. Ticket includes light breakfast, lunch, and access to all panel discussions.
Ticket includes light breakfast, lunch, and access to all panel discussions.
Ticket includes, light breakfast, lunch, access to all panel discussions, and networking reception held after the program concludes.
Journalists or editors affiliated with recognized media. Freelancers with a verifiable history of publication.
Valid media credentials or proof of recent publication required.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!