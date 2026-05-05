Forward Motion Fund Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy 48’ Tiara with your family and friends for the day. Includes Captain, first mate and chef prepared lunch. All drink and water toys included. Value $5,000
Starting bid
Enjoy a full day fishing experience with Captain Mike Mutton. 48’ Tiara comes loaded with a Seakeeper , TV, internet and kitchen. Full crew on board and includes all the bait and equipment needed. Value $5,000
Starting bid
Waverly DermSpa Skin Reset w/ Dr. Maryann Mikhail
Visia Skin Analysis
1 hydrafacial
1 clear & brilliant
3 areas of Botox
Value $1650
Starting bid
4 Miami Open 2027 Club Seats (in the shade) w/TV and oversized reclining seats
Dates flexible Value $2,500
Starting bid
Miami Heat Premium level seats. Includes 2 seats, club access and only a few rows off the court. Value $2500
Starting bid
His and Hers Closet Full Edit by CC. Products not included $5,000 Value
Starting bid
White Barn Inn, Kennebunkport, Maine. This Auberge property, includes two free nights in a floating oasis on premises. Value $8,000
Starting bid
Prive Hotel in Malibu, CA
Brand new resort with Padel Courts on the gorgeous coast in Malibu. Two free nights at a 5 star resort. $8,000
Starting bid
The HOUSE Suite for 15 people
All food and alcohol included
Player tunnel high five, ice level access and the hottest suite in the NHL. Value $12,000
Starting bid
Hampton’s House for a Week-4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath, 4,000sqft Modern Home in Southampton, Long Island. September 11-25 availability. Perfect for the fall and Harvest at the vineyards. Value $10,000
Starting bid
VIP Ironman Experience
Nice, France
$1k flight credit
Hotel
VIP Experience at Worlds
Finish Line Medal viewing Access of Greg Schaefer
Value $15,000
Starting bid
VIP Ironman Experience
Kona, Hawaii in October
Helicopter ride over course and the Island of Kona
Hotel
VIP Experience at Worlds
Finish Line Medal viewing Access
Value $18,000
Starting bid
Nascar experience for ?? with the owner of Nascar. Access to the famous checkered finish line, in the pit with the crew, access to private suite and meet the winner. Value-Priceless
Starting bid
Enjoy 5 different California Cabernet's to compare.
Value $400
Starting bid
Chardonnay, Savaugnon Blanc, Rose, Prosseco and Reisling sampler. Value $300
Starting bid
Yeti Backpack Cooler. Value $TBD
Starting bid
Set of wine tumblers and ice chiller for the bottle. Value $tbd
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