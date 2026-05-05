Hosted by

Forward Motion Fund, Inc.

About this event

Forward Motion Fund Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1612 SE 11th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, USA

Day on the Sea item
Day on the Sea
$2,000

Starting bid

Enjoy 48’ Tiara with your family and friends for the day. Includes Captain, first mate and chef prepared lunch. All drink and water toys included. Value $5,000

Fishing Charter item
Fishing Charter
$2,000

Starting bid

Enjoy a full day fishing experience with Captain Mike Mutton. 48’ Tiara comes loaded with a Seakeeper , TV, internet and kitchen. Full crew on board and includes all the bait and equipment needed. Value $5,000

Waverly DErmSpa Package item
Waverly DErmSpa Package
$1,000

Starting bid

Waverly DermSpa Skin Reset w/ Dr. Maryann Mikhail


Visia Skin Analysis

1 hydrafacial

1 clear & brilliant

3 areas of Botox


Value $1650

Miami Open Tennis Tournament 2027 item
Miami Open Tennis Tournament 2027
$750

Starting bid

4 Miami Open 2027 Club Seats (in the shade) w/TV and oversized reclining seats

Dates flexible Value $2,500


Miami Heat Premium Level Tickets item
Miami Heat Premium Level Tickets
$750

Starting bid

Miami Heat Premium level seats. Includes 2 seats, club access and only a few rows off the court. Value $2500

His/Hers Closet Make-Over by CC item
His/Hers Closet Make-Over by CC
$1,500

Starting bid

His and Hers Closet Full Edit by CC. Products not included $5,000 Value

White Barn Inn-Auberge-Kenny Bunkport, Maine
$4,000

Starting bid

White Barn Inn, Kennebunkport, Maine. This Auberge property, includes two free nights in a floating oasis on premises. Value $8,000


Prive Hotel-Malibu, CA
$4,000

Starting bid

Prive Hotel in Malibu, CA

Brand new resort with Padel Courts on the gorgeous coast in Malibu. Two free nights at a 5 star resort. $8,000

NHL Florida Panthers Premium 15 Person Suite item
NHL Florida Panthers Premium 15 Person Suite
$7,500

Starting bid

The HOUSE Suite for 15 people

All food and alcohol included

Player tunnel high five, ice level access and the hottest suite in the NHL. Value $12,000

Hampton's House for 1 week
$5,000

Starting bid

Hampton’s House for a Week-4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath, 4,000sqft Modern Home in Southampton, Long Island. September 11-25 availability. Perfect for the fall and Harvest at the vineyards. Value $10,000

Ironman World Championship Nice, France VIP Experience item
Ironman World Championship Nice, France VIP Experience
$7,500

Starting bid

VIP Ironman Experience

Nice, France

$1k flight credit

Hotel

VIP Experience at Worlds

Finish Line Medal viewing Access of Greg Schaefer

Value $15,000

Ironman World's in Kona Hawaii VIP Experience item
Ironman World's in Kona Hawaii VIP Experience
$8,500

Starting bid

VIP Ironman Experience

Kona, Hawaii in October

Helicopter ride over course and the Island of Kona

Hotel

VIP Experience at Worlds

Finish Line Medal viewing Access

Value $18,000

Daytona 500 Nascar Race
$15,000

Starting bid

Nascar experience for ?? with the owner of Nascar. Access to the famous checkered finish line, in the pit with the crew, access to private suite and meet the winner. Value-Priceless

Cabernet Wine Tasting Selection
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy 5 different California Cabernet's to compare.

Value $400

Chilled Wine Sampler
$100

Starting bid

Chardonnay, Savaugnon Blanc, Rose, Prosseco and Reisling sampler. Value $300

Yeti Yeti Yeti
$150

Starting bid

Yeti Backpack Cooler. Value $TBD

Yeti Wine Collection
$150

Starting bid

Set of wine tumblers and ice chiller for the bottle. Value $tbd

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