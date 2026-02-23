FOS 2026 Made for More

Hosted by
About this event
Baytown, TX 77521, USA/The Venue @ Encouragers Church International
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. VIP-only meet and greet, Friday evening. A branded Cross-body Canvas Tote Bag brimming with delightful treats.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. VIP-only meet and greet, Friday evening. A branded Cross-body Canvas Tote Bag brimming with delightful treats.
FOS VIP registration and Thinkcation® purchased singularly price total would be $449.. Strategice Leadership discount $75. Combination price would be $50 discount. Total being $324. Thinkcation® registrants must book hotel stay. Commuting is not allowed for Thinkcation@. Thinkcation® is a 4-day, 3-night Think and Dream Getaway @ a luxury hotel/resort property.
Admission to Saturday morning sessions and a treat bag.
I am unable to attend, but I am willing to contribute to the sponsorship of another individual.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. VIP-only meet and greet, Friday evening. A branded Cross-body Canvas Tote Bag brimming with delightful treats.
This ticket is for admission to Saturday morning sessions and a treat bag.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. VIP-only meet and greet, Friday evening. A branded Cross-body Canvas Tote Bag brimming with delightful treats.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. VIP-only meet and greet, Friday evening. A branded Cross-body Canvas Tote Bag brimming with delightful treats.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!