STAR Women of God, Inc.

Hosted by

STAR Women of God, Inc.

About this event

FOS 2026 Made for More

8203 John Martin Rd

Baytown, TX 77521, USA/The Venue @ Encouragers Church International

VIP
$150

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. VIP-only meet and greet, Friday evening. A branded Cross-body Canvas Tote Bag brimming with delightful treats.

VIP Adjust
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. VIP-only meet and greet, Friday evening. A branded Cross-body Canvas Tote Bag brimming with delightful treats.

VIP Strategic Teams Bundle
$449

FOS VIP registration and Thinkcation® purchased singularly price total would be $449.. Strategice Leadership discount $75. Combination price would be $50 discount. Total being $324. Thinkcation® registrants must book hotel stay. Commuting is not allowed for Thinkcation@. Thinkcation® is a 4-day, 3-night Think and Dream Getaway @ a luxury hotel/resort property.

General Admission
$100

Admission to Saturday morning sessions and a treat bag.

Donate General Admission
$100

I am unable to attend, but I am willing to contribute to the sponsorship of another individual.

Pre-Paid Ticket VIP
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. VIP-only meet and greet, Friday evening. A branded Cross-body Canvas Tote Bag brimming with delightful treats.

General Admission Sponsorship Complimentary Ticket
Free

This ticket is for admission to Saturday morning sessions and a treat bag.

VIP Sponsorship Complimentary Ticket
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. VIP-only meet and greet, Friday evening. A branded Cross-body Canvas Tote Bag brimming with delightful treats.

VIP #2
$150

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. VIP-only meet and greet, Friday evening. A branded Cross-body Canvas Tote Bag brimming with delightful treats.

Add a donation for STAR Women of God, Inc.

$

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