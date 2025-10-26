Foster Faith Inc's Silent Auction

Hosted by

Two $25 gift cards from Shoe Carnival item
$25

Starting bid

Looking for a new look for your feet? Look no further---Two $25 gift cards from Shoe Carnival will satisfy your need. The gift cards can be used together or separate. Value $50

Two Precious Moment Dolls item
$15

Starting bid

Two vintage Precious Moment Dolls in Christmas Stockings. Pre-owned in good condition. Value $25

Sunshine Box item
$17

Starting bid

This Sunshine Box has a key chain, warm fuzzy socks, sunshine in a jar, silk hair tie, tumbler, oatmeal soap, stress ball and bath bomb. Donated by Beth Barnett. Value $35

Diamond Painting Art Kit item
$5

Starting bid

Beautiful Diamond Painting Art Kit. All materials included. New but not in box.

Value $10

Three Outback Desserts item
$22

Starting bid

Hungry for a good meal? Then head to Outback and with each adult entree you can have a free dessert. Value $45

Two free Outback kids meals and a $10 gift card item
$15

Starting bid

Take your kids and an enjoy a Joey kids meal with each adult entree and $10 gift card. Gift card expires 12/30/25 Value $40

Waterpik Waterflosser item
$25

Starting bid

Anyone in your house or on your Christmas list need a Waterpik Waterflosser? Great for use at home or would make a nice gift. Value $50

Retired 31 All About the Benjamins item
$22

Starting bid

Want a 31 All About the Benjamins wallet? Well here is your chance to get your hands on one that is in excellent used condition. It was only used a few times. And since 31 is no longer in business this is a great chance to get your hands on one.

A Mood and Energy Enhancing light item
$20

Starting bid

A little sad this winter? Well this Mood and Energy Enhancing light is just what you need. It is 11.4x11.2x18.6. Value $50

Plush Blanket/throw item
$12

Starting bid

Want to cozy up on the couch under a new plush blanket and watch a movie. Well here is just the blanket for you! This white throw is warm and fuzzy and would make a great gift too. Value $25. Donated by Meijer.

Mini Waffle Iron with interchangeable plates item
$15

Starting bid

Anytime is a great time for a waffle. This mini waffle iron come with interchangeable plates so your waffle can come with a little creativity. Value $30. Donated by Meijer.

Star Wars Lego set, three kids meals from Outback$10 card item
$25

Starting bid

Any Lego fan, young or old, would love this 221 piece Star Wars kit, 3 free kids meals each accompanying an adult entree and $10 gift card. The gift card expires on 12/30/25. Value $55

Purdue bean bag Flimzee item
$5

Starting bid

Any Purdue fan will love this Flimzee. Donated by Meijer and value $10

Straw toppers, kids meals and $10 card from Outback item
$20

Starting bid

Anyone would love a cute straw topper. And to accompany these 6 we have 3 kids meals each with an adult entree from Outback and a $10 gift card. The gift card expires on 12/30/25 . Value $65

Designer water bottle with accessories item
$15

Starting bid

Designer Water Bottle with accessories. Donated by Meijer, Value $30

Raising Canes gift basket item
$25

Starting bid

Raising Canes gift basket. Value $50

Hacienda Gift Pack item
$30

Starting bid

Hacienda gift pack that includes sock hat, bag, hacienda buff, an XL short sleeve shirt, and 2 $25 gift certificates. Value $70

Coffee Junkiez Gift Basket item
$35

Starting bid

A gift basket put together by the people at Coffee Junkiez. Includes gift cards. Value $100

Bob Evans Gift Box item
$15

Starting bid

A gift box from Bob Evans. Value $25

Two Outback free desserts and $10 gift card item
$20

Starting bid

Two Outback free desserts each with the purchase of an adult entree and a $10 gift card. The gift card expires on 12/30/25. Value $40

