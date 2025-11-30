Foster Falls Volunteer Fire Department Membership

🔥 Foster Falls Fire Department – 2026 Membership Campaign 🔥
Protecting Our Community. Protecting Your Home. Protecting What Matters.
Dear Residents and Property Owners of the Foster Falls Fire District,
As we move into a new year, the Foster Falls Fire Department continues its commitment to providing fast, professional, and reliable emergency response to every home and family in our district. As a fully volunteer department, we rely on the support of our community to maintain the equipment, apparatus, training, and resources required to protect you at the highest level possible.
Today, we are launching our 2026 Annual Membership Campaign, and we are asking for your partnership.
✨ Membership: Just $120.00 Per Year
(Only $10 per month)
For a low annual fee of $120.00, your household becomes a full member of the Foster Falls Fire Department. Membership ensures that:
✔️ You receive the full assets, manpower, and resources of the Foster Falls Fire Department
This includes fire suppression, rescue response, medical assistance, and more.
✔️ You automatically receive responses from our neighboring fire departments
Through our automatic aid and mutual aid agreements, your membership guarantees multiple departments respond when you need help—not just one.
✔️ You help us maintain and upgrade critical lifesaving equipment and fire apparatus
From turnout gear to trucks, hoses, tools, and rescue systems, your membership directly impacts our readiness during your emergency.
✔️ Your incident is handled as quickly, safely, and with as little damage as possible
The better our equipment and resources, the better we can protect your home and your family.
If You Choose Not to Join
We respect that every household must make its own decisions. However, please know:
If you choose not to join, we will still respond, but your homeowner’s insurance (and/or you as the homeowner) will be billed for the emergency response and the fire department resources used.
We have entered into a formal agreement with a fire service billing company that will handle this process for us. Billing will apply to:
- Structure fires
- Brush fires
- Vehicle fires
- Rescue incidents
- Emergency responses requiring equipment and apparatus
These costs can be substantial, and insurance companies routinely cover them—but only if billed accordingly.
Membership eliminates this concern entirely.
Why Your Membership Matters
When you join the Foster Falls Fire Department, you are not just paying for a service—you are:
- Strengthening your community’s emergency response
- Ensuring faster, better-equipped firefighters at your home
- Supporting the volunteers who protect you day and night
- Helping us remain ready for your emergency, whenever it occurs
This is a partnership between neighbors. The more households that join, the stronger and more prepared our department becomes.
Your Support = Faster Responses + Better Equipment + Safer Outcomes
Your membership helps ensure our department is properly funded to:
- Replace outdated apparatus
- Maintain firefighting tools and rescue equipment
- Provide advanced training for our volunteers
- Keep fuel in the trucks and gear on our backs
- Meet growing demand as our area continues to expand
In short, your membership directly impacts the outcome of your emergency.
Join Today
For just $120 per year, you secure peace of mind knowing that a fully prepared, well-equipped, multi-department response will arrive when you dial 911.
Your family, your home, your safety—worth every penny.
For questions or to enroll, please contact us at:
📧 FFFD[email protected]
📬 Or stop by the station anytime.
Thank you for supporting the volunteers who proudly serve and protect our community.
Foster Falls Fire Department
“Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
