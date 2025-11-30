Foster Falls Volunteer Fire Department Membership

🔥 Foster Falls Fire Department – 2026 Membership Campaign 🔥

Protecting Our Community. Protecting Your Home. Protecting What Matters.





Dear Residents and Property Owners of the Foster Falls Fire District,





As we move into a new year, the Foster Falls Fire Department continues its commitment to providing fast, professional, and reliable emergency response to every home and family in our district. As a fully volunteer department, we rely on the support of our community to maintain the equipment, apparatus, training, and resources required to protect you at the highest level possible.





Today, we are launching our 2026 Annual Membership Campaign, and we are asking for your partnership.

✨ Membership: Just $120.00 Per Year

(Only $10 per month)

For a low annual fee of $120.00, your household becomes a full member of the Foster Falls Fire Department. Membership ensures that:

✔️ You receive the full assets, manpower, and resources of the Foster Falls Fire Department

This includes fire suppression, rescue response, medical assistance, and more.

✔️ You automatically receive responses from our neighboring fire departments

Through our automatic aid and mutual aid agreements, your membership guarantees multiple departments respond when you need help—not just one.

✔️ You help us maintain and upgrade critical lifesaving equipment and fire apparatus

From turnout gear to trucks, hoses, tools, and rescue systems, your membership directly impacts our readiness during your emergency.

✔️ Your incident is handled as quickly, safely, and with as little damage as possible

The better our equipment and resources, the better we can protect your home and your family.

If You Choose Not to Join

We respect that every household must make its own decisions. However, please know:





If you choose not to join, we will still respond, but your homeowner’s insurance (and/or you as the homeowner) will be billed for the emergency response and the fire department resources used.





We have entered into a formal agreement with a fire service billing company that will handle this process for us. Billing will apply to:

Structure fires

Brush fires

Vehicle fires

Rescue incidents

Emergency responses requiring equipment and apparatus

These costs can be substantial, and insurance companies routinely cover them—but only if billed accordingly.

Membership eliminates this concern entirely.

Why Your Membership Matters

When you join the Foster Falls Fire Department, you are not just paying for a service—you are:

Strengthening your community’s emergency response

Ensuring faster, better-equipped firefighters at your home

Supporting the volunteers who protect you day and night

Helping us remain ready for your emergency, whenever it occurs

This is a partnership between neighbors. The more households that join, the stronger and more prepared our department becomes.

Your Support = Faster Responses + Better Equipment + Safer Outcomes

Your membership helps ensure our department is properly funded to:

Replace outdated apparatus

Maintain firefighting tools and rescue equipment

Provide advanced training for our volunteers

Keep fuel in the trucks and gear on our backs

Meet growing demand as our area continues to expand

In short, your membership directly impacts the outcome of your emergency.

Join Today

For just $120 per year, you secure peace of mind knowing that a fully prepared, well-equipped, multi-department response will arrive when you dial 911.





Your family, your home, your safety—worth every penny.

For questions or to enroll, please contact us at:

📧 FFFD[email protected]

📬 Or stop by the station anytime.





Thank you for supporting the volunteers who proudly serve and protect our community.





Foster Falls Fire Department

“Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”