Foster Friends Auction for a Cause

Let your little ones explore, learn, and play all year long! This family gift card to Imagine City grants your family unlimited access to a magical indoor play space designed to spark creativity and imagination. Perfect for toddlers and young children Imagine City is where pretend play meets real fun. Bid now and give the gift of adventure all year round! Membership includes unlimited access for 1 year (for a family with 1 child) or 6 months for a family with 2+ children.
Let your little ones explore, learn, and play all year long! This family gift card to Imagine City grants your family unlimited access to a magical indoor play space designed to spark creativity and imagination. Perfect for toddlers and young children Imagine City is where pretend play meets real fun. Bid now and give the gift of adventure all year round! Membership includes unlimited access for 1 year (for a family with 1 child) or 6 months for a family with 2+ children.
Capture the Moment – Family Photo Session
$75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Cherish your family's special bond with a professional photo session courtesy of Aronoff Photography! This package includes a custom outdoor shoot for your family, with beautifully edited digital images to keep forever. Aronoff Photography is known for capturing authentic smiles, candid moments, and timeless memories. Bid on this session and create keepsakes you’ll treasure for years to come! The fine print:
-valid for a family or couples session up to 30 minutes
-session must be completed by Dec 31, 2025
-weekday session (date options provided by photographer)
-local to Antelope Valley (location options provided by photographer)
- Must sign Aronoff Photography’s standard contract before session will be scheduled
- Add-ons (such as travel outside Antelope Valley) available for a fee
Cherish your family's special bond with a professional photo session courtesy of Aronoff Photography! This package includes a custom outdoor shoot for your family, with beautifully edited digital images to keep forever. Aronoff Photography is known for capturing authentic smiles, candid moments, and timeless memories. Bid on this session and create keepsakes you’ll treasure for years to come! The fine print:
-valid for a family or couples session up to 30 minutes
-session must be completed by Dec 31, 2025
-weekday session (date options provided by photographer)
-local to Antelope Valley (location options provided by photographer)
- Must sign Aronoff Photography’s standard contract before session will be scheduled
- Add-ons (such as travel outside Antelope Valley) available for a fee
Splash Into Summer!
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Splash into Summer with this family 4-Pack to DryTown Water Park!
Make a splash with a full day of family fun at DryTown Water Park in Palmdale! This Family 4-Pack includes admission for four to enjoy thrilling water slides, a relaxing lazy river, and kid-friendly splash zones. Whether you're racing down Rattler’s Revenge or soaking up the sun, DryTown is the perfect way to beat the heat and create lasting memories.
*Valid during the 2025 summer season.
Splash into Summer with this family 4-Pack to DryTown Water Park!
Make a splash with a full day of family fun at DryTown Water Park in Palmdale! This Family 4-Pack includes admission for four to enjoy thrilling water slides, a relaxing lazy river, and kid-friendly splash zones. Whether you're racing down Rattler’s Revenge or soaking up the sun, DryTown is the perfect way to beat the heat and create lasting memories.
*Valid during the 2025 summer season.
Pizza, Pasta & Play
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Treat the whole family to a fun night out at Vince’s Pasta & Pizza! Enjoy delicious homemade pizza, pasta, and more with this gift card, plus get free game tokens to keep the good times rolling in the arcade. It’s the perfect combo of tasty eats and family fun—all in one place!
Great for a family night, birthday treat, or just because!
Treat the whole family to a fun night out at Vince’s Pasta & Pizza! Enjoy delicious homemade pizza, pasta, and more with this gift card, plus get free game tokens to keep the good times rolling in the arcade. It’s the perfect combo of tasty eats and family fun—all in one place!
Great for a family night, birthday treat, or just because!
Ukulele Starter Pack + Fender Play Subscription
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
🎶 Strum into Something New – Ukulele Starter Pack + Fender Play Subscription
Always wanted to play an instrument? Here’s your chance! This soprano ukulele comes with everything you need to get started—gig bag, tuner, and picks included—plus a 3-month subscription to Fender Play, the easy-to-follow online lesson platform. Whether you're a total beginner or brushing off old skills, this bundle is your ticket to making music in no time!
Perfect for all ages—no musical experience required! 🎵
🎶 Strum into Something New – Ukulele Starter Pack + Fender Play Subscription
Always wanted to play an instrument? Here’s your chance! This soprano ukulele comes with everything you need to get started—gig bag, tuner, and picks included—plus a 3-month subscription to Fender Play, the easy-to-follow online lesson platform. Whether you're a total beginner or brushing off old skills, this bundle is your ticket to making music in no time!
Perfect for all ages—no musical experience required! 🎵
Sourdough For a Year!
$15
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Fresh, Homemade, and Delivered with Love each month for a year.
Win the ultimate carb-lover’s dream! Enjoy a fresh, homemade sourdough loaf every month for a full year—handcrafted with care and delivered straight to you. From crispy crusts to that perfect tangy bite, each loaf is baked to perfection and made with love. It’s comfort food with a cause—and your kitchen will never smell better.
*Local only
Fresh, Homemade, and Delivered with Love each month for a year.
Win the ultimate carb-lover’s dream! Enjoy a fresh, homemade sourdough loaf every month for a full year—handcrafted with care and delivered straight to you. From crispy crusts to that perfect tangy bite, each loaf is baked to perfection and made with love. It’s comfort food with a cause—and your kitchen will never smell better.
*Local only
Babysitting
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
You deserve a break! Need a night out or a little extra help? Enjoy peace of mind with four hours of top-tier childcare from a licensed master’s-level social worker and her responsible, experienced teen daughter. With a professional background in child development and a warm, nurturing approach, your children will be in safe, caring, and capable hands. Ideal for an evening out, errands, or self-care time!
Mutually agreeable date and time. Local area only.
You deserve a break! Need a night out or a little extra help? Enjoy peace of mind with four hours of top-tier childcare from a licensed master’s-level social worker and her responsible, experienced teen daughter. With a professional background in child development and a warm, nurturing approach, your children will be in safe, caring, and capable hands. Ideal for an evening out, errands, or self-care time!
Mutually agreeable date and time. Local area only.
Pilates Package
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
In Perfect Balance is the premier Pilates studio in the antelope Valley. Our mission is to provide quality pilates instruction, share the good feeling of health and fitness and to provide a safe and comfortable environment for learning. The willing bid will receive a Mat Introductory package: 1 private introductory session and 2 group mat classes.
In Perfect Balance is the premier Pilates studio in the antelope Valley. Our mission is to provide quality pilates instruction, share the good feeling of health and fitness and to provide a safe and comfortable environment for learning. The willing bid will receive a Mat Introductory package: 1 private introductory session and 2 group mat classes.
Playmazing Membership
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
⭐ Playmazing “STAR” Membership — Ideal for Everyday Family Fun!
Treat your child and family to a full month of play-packed perks with Playmazing’s STAR Membership:
2.5 hours of weekday Open Play per entry (Monday–Friday; excludes weekends)
2 bounce tickets with every visit
Admission for 2 adults per entry
10 % off admission for weekends (Saturdays & Sundays)
10 % off admission for friends & family on weekdays (membership holder must be present)
5 % off party bookings—perfect for birthdays or celebrations
No long-term commitment required—cancel anytime
⭐ Playmazing “STAR” Membership — Ideal for Everyday Family Fun!
Treat your child and family to a full month of play-packed perks with Playmazing’s STAR Membership:
2.5 hours of weekday Open Play per entry (Monday–Friday; excludes weekends)
2 bounce tickets with every visit
Admission for 2 adults per entry
10 % off admission for weekends (Saturdays & Sundays)
10 % off admission for friends & family on weekdays (membership holder must be present)
5 % off party bookings—perfect for birthdays or celebrations
No long-term commitment required—cancel anytime
Dodgers VS. San Francisco Giants Tickets Fri Sept 19@7:10pm
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Step up to the plate and score two tickets to see the Los Angeles Dodgers in action! Whether you're a die-hard fan or just love a good day at the ballpark, this is your chance to catch big-league energy up close. Bid now for a memorable outing—and help support local foster youth while you're at it! ⚾💙 SEAT INFO: 3FD, ROW W, Seat 1-2 (Market Value $526)
Step up to the plate and score two tickets to see the Los Angeles Dodgers in action! Whether you're a die-hard fan or just love a good day at the ballpark, this is your chance to catch big-league energy up close. Bid now for a memorable outing—and help support local foster youth while you're at it! ⚾💙 SEAT INFO: 3FD, ROW W, Seat 1-2 (Market Value $526)
Nightmare Before Christmas Bundle
$15
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Nightmare Before Christmas bundle includes
-Kids bucket hat
-crossbody bag
-3pk of socks
-infinity scarf hood
—Drawstring backpack
-Beanie
Nightmare Before Christmas bundle includes
-Kids bucket hat
-crossbody bag
-3pk of socks
-infinity scarf hood
—Drawstring backpack
-Beanie
Mickey and Minnie Loungefly Backpack
$15
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Who doesn’t love Mickey and Minnie! Show your love with this super cute loungefly backpack.
Who doesn’t love Mickey and Minnie! Show your love with this super cute loungefly backpack.