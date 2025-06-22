Foster Friends Auction for a Cause

Cherish your family's special bond with a professional photo session courtesy of Aronoff Photography! This package includes a custom outdoor shoot for your family, with beautifully edited digital images to keep forever. Aronoff Photography is known for capturing authentic smiles, candid moments, and timeless memories. Bid on this session and create keepsakes you’ll treasure for years to come! The fine print: -valid for a family or couples session up to 30 minutes -session must be completed by Dec 31, 2025 -weekday session (date options provided by photographer) -local to Antelope Valley (location options provided by photographer) - Must sign Aronoff Photography’s standard contract before session will be scheduled - Add-ons (such as travel outside Antelope Valley) available for a fee

