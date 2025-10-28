Foster House Project's Silent Auction

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Valued at $5,000!
Give your home the finishing touch it deserves and support a great cause at the same time. Thoughtful Roofer Inc. is proud to donate a complete residential gutter system installation to the auction benefiting the Foster House Project, Inc..
What’s included:
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Generously donated by The Thoughtful Roofer
Starting bid
Valued at $1,500!
Get ready for the ultimate Nashville night out! This VIP dining experience takes you and up to seven people straight into the heart of Music City for an unforgettable evening on Lower Broadway- where music spills from every doorway and neon lights line the skyline!
This exclusive gift is perfect for bachelorette parties, bachelor parties, milestone birthdays, girls' weekends, and getaways for anyone who loves country music and big-city fun!
With this VIP experience, you get access to some of the most iconic Broadway spots, including Luke's 32 Bridge, Jason Aldean's Kitchen and Rooftop Bar, Posty's, and more!
Reservations must be made 2 weeks in advance.
Valid through 11/1/2026
Special thanks to TC Restaurant Group for donating this generous item!
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Four Rocket City Trash Pandas baseball vouchers good for the 2026 season! These vouchers are redeemable for a Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Sunday Rocket City Trash Pandas game in 2026 at Toyota Field. Subject to availability, excludes opening night.
Special thanks to Rocket City Trash Pandas for donating this generous item!
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Savor the perfect blend of sweet, smoky, and savory with this indulgent Texas Roadhouse collection.
This item contains:
$30 Texas Roadhouse gift card
A bag of classic roasted peanuts
Two premium sauces
Treat yourself, or someone special, to a true taste of Texas Roadhouse charm.
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Savor the perfect blend of sweet, smoky, and savory with this indulgent Texas Roadhouse collection.
This item contains:
$30 Texas Roadhouse gift card
A bag of classic roasted peanuts
One Texas Roadhouse Sauce and One Spice Mix
Treat yourself, or someone special, to a true taste of Texas Roadhouse charm.
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Sink into comfort and school spirit with this Auburn inspired collection. All items in this basket have Auburn colors or the iconic Auburn logo.
This basket contains:
A hand-crocheted blanket made with care by the Productivity Center
A stylish rope-handled bag
Neck and travel pillows
Fuzzy socks
An eye mask
It’s the perfect way to stay warm and relaxed while rooting for your team in true Tiger style.
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Roll Tide and relax in style! All items in this basket have Alabama colors or the iconic Alabama logo.
This basket contains:
A hand-crocheted blanket made with care by the Productivity Center
A stylish rope-handled bag
Neck and travel pillows
Fuzzy socks
An eye mask
Whether you’re cheering from the stands or the sofa, this cozy collection lets you enjoy gameday in true Tide comfort!
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Experience the soul of the South with this beautifully curated culinary basket.
This basket includes:
A Lodge 12” Cast Iron Skillet
The Complete Cast Iron Cookbook
Cracker Barrel Biscuit & Dumpling Mix
Southern Living Cheesy Garlic Biscuits
FROG Jam from S&J Produce
Apple BBQ Sauce
Café Du Monde Beignet Mix
$50 Target gift card
$50 Kroger gift card
You’ll have everything you need to savor the warmth, flavor, and hospitality of true Southern cooking.
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Bring the magic of the movies home with this delightful Family Movie Night package.
This basket includes:
Two metal popcorn buckets
Eight types of popcorn seasonings
A variety of movie candy
Four movie tickets
This basket is your ticket to fun, flavor, and family time. Pop, season, snack, and enjoy! The show’s about to begin!
Special thanks to Cineplanet for donating these movie tickets!
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Get ready to cheer loud and proud for your Huntsville Havoc!
This action-packed basket includes:
An adult Havoc jersey
A child-sized Havoc hoodie
A foam puck
A stuffed Ruckus
Havoc hat
clear game-day bag
A stationery set
Whether you’re rink-side or watching from home, this basket brings the Havoc energy wherever you go.
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Bring the spa home with this luxurious Avon collection!
This basket includes:
The vanilla coconut body set — complete with lotion, body spray, scrub, and soap
Jade roller
Wet brush
Hair band
Makeup remover cloth
Mickey Mouse makeup bag
Jewel pen
The perfect basket for anyone who loves a little pampering and a lot of comfort!
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Turn playtime into party time! This awesome bundle from Bricks & Minifigs Huntsville features a certificate for a free LEGO party, plus a mix of LEGO sets and surprises sure to delight builders of all ages. It’s the perfect way to celebrate creativity, imagination, and fun one brick at a time!
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For the LEGO enthusiast who wants it all! This incredible collection includes over a thousand pieces of creativity and fun!
This basket contains:
$100 gift card
810-piece tech car set
flower set
144 piece space set
78 piece Animal crossing set
Lego Friends guinea Pig
86 piece playground set
150 piece classic creative food set
70 piece racecar pack
green base plate
97 piece Astin Martin
Expand your collection and a green base plate to display your masterpieces, this basket delivers the ultimate building experience one brick at a time!
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Enjoy a day of excitement with a $120 Stars and Strikes “All For Fun, Fun For All” Pass! The perfect mix of bowling, arcade play, and family entertainment!
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Welcome a little one in style with this adorable baby bundle! The Bouncing Baby Basket is packed with essentials and cuddly favorites.
This basket includes:
Baby Einstein books
Dr. Brown brush and comb
A soft Warmies Dog
Cetaphil baby wash and lotion
A feet activity book
A cozy hooded towel
Diaper caddy
Board books
Water wipes
Swaddlers size 1 diapers
Tub Works toys
A sweet Goose Lovey to comfort baby at bedtime.
It’s the perfect mix of learning, care, and cuddles for any new arrival!
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The Smokin’ Box in Athens has provided this generous donation!
They serve up some of the best slow-cooked barbecue around!
With this $100 Gift Certificate, you can have authentic, mouthwatering BBQ for your next get-together, tailgate, or family night.
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Bring warmth and charm to your kitchen with this elegant gift containing:
A glass dome with a wooden cake plate
A beautifully engraved wood trivet
Thymes’ refreshing Mandarin Orange counter spray.
This basket is perfect for showcasing your favorite baked goods or adding a touch of cozy sophistication to your home.
Generously donated by Engel & Völkers
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Perfect for the ultimate football fan!
This festive football-themed gift basket is wrapped and ready for kickoff! Sitting on a reusable football platter, this bundle includes home décor and delicious snacks! It's Ideal for game night, tailgates, or as a centerpiece for your football-loving home.
🎁 Includes:
✅ Football-themed home décor
✅ Sweet treats and snacks
✅ Reusable football serving platter
✅ Wrapped with decorative ribbon featuring field lines and football accents.
Whether you're cheering on your favorite team or hosting friends for Sunday football, this basket brings the spirit of the game straight to your table. Makes a great gift for sports fans, coaches, party hosts, or anyone ready for football season!
Generously donated by Rabbit's Nest Florist
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Perfect for the tabletop gamer, dice fan, or anyone who believes you can never have too many dice!
This epic bundle includes:
✅ 6 custom dice sets
✅ 2 dice bags
✅ 1 Mimic treasure chest
✅ 1 Dice Tower
Beautiful, durable, and ready to upgrade game night.
Generously donated by A Bard, Mage & Tiefling 💫
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This wreath is the perfect accent to any fireplace, room, or door. This custom wreath adds a touch of character to any home.
Generously donated by Rabbit's Nest Florist.
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Freedom Chiropractic, opening soon in Town Madison, offers this exclusive voucher for a session with a highly skilled and compassionate chiropractor dedicated to helping you move, feel, and live better. Whether you're seeking relief from chronic pain, improved mobility, or a wellness tune-up, this experience offers personalized care tailored to your unique needs.
Enjoy a thorough assessment, gentle adjustment, and expert guidance to support you body's natural alignment and healing. Perfect for anyone looking to ease tension, improved posture, or simply feel their best.
Voucher includes:
Chiropractic consultation
exam
adjustment
Generously donated by Freedom Chiropractic
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