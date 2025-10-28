Foster House Project's Silent Auction

Valued at $1,500!





Get ready for the ultimate Nashville night out! This VIP dining experience takes you and up to seven people straight into the heart of Music City for an unforgettable evening on Lower Broadway- where music spills from every doorway and neon lights line the skyline!





This exclusive gift is perfect for bachelorette parties, bachelor parties, milestone birthdays, girls' weekends, and getaways for anyone who loves country music and big-city fun!





With this VIP experience, you get access to some of the most iconic Broadway spots, including Luke's 32 Bridge, Jason Aldean's Kitchen and Rooftop Bar, Posty's, and more!





Reservations must be made 2 weeks in advance.





Valid through 11/1/2026





Special thanks to TC Restaurant Group for donating this generous item!





Pickup only