Foster the Family Florida Cornhole Tournament Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Includes: Two (2) tournament tickets and two (2) participant t-shirts. Teams MUST be comprised of two individuals. Must be 16 years of age or older by the event date to participate.
Support Foster the Family by participating in our 50/50 drawing! Each 50/50 ticket purchased gets you one entry in the drawing. Winning will be drawn at the Cornhole & Coffee Tournament at noon. Winner need not be present to win. Proceeds will be delivered via check in the mail within 15 business days of the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!