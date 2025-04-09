Foster605's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Throw the ultimate backyard bash with the Ace Hardware Backyard Party Package! This 24-hour rental includes a massive inflatable, up to 10 tables, and 50 chairs, giving you everything needed to host an unforgettable party. Perfect for birthdays, summer BBQs, or any celebration, this package turns your backyard into a fun-filled wonderland for family and friends.
Donated by: JW Niederauer Ace Hardware
Valued At: $350
** Offer available exclusively at these locations:
Brandon • Dell Rapids • Harrisburg • Hartford • Lennox • Tea
Starting bid
Start your morning right with this Coffee Lovers Package, featuring a Bodum French Press, a Stanley Thermos, and Black Rifle Coffee—everything you need for the perfect brew at home or on the go.
Donated By: Walmart & Scheels
Valued at: $85
Starting bid
Reconnect with family and friends with this curated game package from The Game Chest. Featuring Ticket to Ride, Xylotar, Fairy Prank, and Champions Board Games, each game is selected to encourage shared experiences, friendly competition, and quality time together. This package is more than just games—it’s an invitation to unplug, laugh, and create lasting memories.
Donated By: Game Chest
Valued at: $115
Starting bid
One-Year Discovery Membership at the Washington Pavilion
Enjoy a full year of exploration, creativity, and learning with a Discovery Membership at the Washington Pavilion! This membership includes unlimited access to the Kirby Science Discovery Center, Visual Arts Center, and Wells Fargo CineDome for two adults and all children in the household. Experience hands-on exhibits, live science demonstrations, inspiring art galleries, and family-friendly films—all year long!
Donated by: Washington Pavilion
Valued at: $170
Starting bid
This handcrafted walnut coffee table tells a story of resilience and craftsmanship. Made from a locally sourced walnut tree that fell during a storm, the wood was hand-milled and seasoned for four years before being transformed into a stunning piece. Its natural grain and rich tones make it not just a table, but a timeless, functional work of art.
Donated By: JP Foster & Co.
Valued at: $650
Starting bid
Scooter’s Coffee Gift Basket
Indulge in a delicious coffee experience with a Scooter’s Coffee cup, Dark Chocolate Crème Brûlée Coffee, Cinnamon Roll Ground Coffee, and Toasted Marshmallow Syrup, plus a $25 Scooter’s gift card to treat yourself even more.
Donated by Scooter’s Coffee
Valued at: $90
Starting bid
Six-Month Family Pass to Sanford Wellness Center
Invest in your family’s health and well-being with a six-month family membership to the Sanford Wellness Center! Enjoy access to state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise classes, swimming pools, gymnasiums, and more. Whether you’re looking to stay active, relax, or build healthy habits together, this membership offers something for every member of the family.
Donated by Sanford Wellness Center
Valued at: $414
Starting bid
Handbag from Rebekah Scott Designs
Carry style and purpose wherever you go with this beautifully crafted handbag from Rebekah Scott Designs. Known for quality craftsmanship and timeless design, each bag is handmade right here in South Dakota using premium materials and thoughtful details. Functional, fashionable, and locally made—this is a piece you’ll love for years to come.
Donated by Rebekah Scott Designs
Valued at: $200
Starting bid
One-Week Pass to 3 Degrees Infrared Sauna
Relax, recharge, and rejuvenate with a one-week pass to 3 Degrees Infrared Sauna. Enjoy the benefits of cutting-edge infrared technology designed to promote detoxification, improved circulation, pain relief, and deep relaxation. Treat yourself to a week of wellness and leave feeling refreshed and restored.
Donated by 3 Degrees Infrared Sauna
Valued At: $70
Starting bid
Photography Package B. Memories Photography
Capture life’s special moments with this professional photography package from Memories Photography. Perfect for family portraits, milestones, or special events, this package provides high-quality images you’ll treasure for years to come. Create lasting memories with the skill and artistry of a local photography professional.
Donated by: B. Memories Photography
Valued at: $350
Starting bid
Get ready to bounce, play, and dine—all under one roof! Enjoy Four Air Madness Jump Passes and Union Social gift cards, both located in the same fun-filled facility. Spend the day jumping on trampoline courts, conquering obstacle courses, and then unwind at Union Social with great food, games, axe throwing, and bowling. It’s the ultimate combo for family fun or a night out with friends!
Donated by: Air Madness and Union Social
Valued at: $100
Starting bid
Handcrafted Cutting Board – CW Hardwoods
Add beauty and function to your kitchen with this handcrafted cutting board from CW Hardwoods. Made with precision and care from premium hardwoods, each board showcases the natural grain and durability of fine wood craftsmanship. Perfect for everyday use or as a stunning serving piece for your next gathering.
Donated by: CW Hardwoods
Valued at: $75
Starting bid
IYKYK Breakfast Burritos – 2 Bags
Start your morning right with two bags of the locally loved IYKYK Breakfast Burritos, homemade by Jenn Eekhoff! Packed with flavor and made from fresh ingredients, these burritos are the perfect grab-and-go breakfast for busy mornings or weekend brunches. Once you’ve tried them—you’ll know why everyone’s talking about them!
Donated by: Jenn Eekhoff
Valued at: $40
Starting bid
Hand-Painted “It Is Well” Globe – Wild Goat Design
Bring inspiration and beauty into your home with this hand-painted and hand-lettered globe from Wild Goat Design. Featuring the comforting message “It Is Well,” this one-of-a-kind piece is both a decorative accent and a meaningful reminder of peace and hope. Perfect for display on a desk, shelf, or mantel.
Donated by: Wild Goat Design
Valued At: $64
Starting bid
Everything you need for a cozy indoor s’mores night! This fun package includes all the classic ingredients plus an indoor marshmallow roaster—perfect for family nights or entertaining friends.
Donated by: Walmart
Valued at: $65
Starting bid
Reel in the fun with this Fishing Gift Basket, featuring a fish fry mix, backpack tackle box, fishing ornament, and a Fishing Lure Advent Calendar—perfect for any angler ready to make the most of their next catch.
Donated By: Scheels and Walmart
Valued at: $110
Starting bid
Gear up for your next adventure with this Day Hiking Basket, featuring a hydration backpack, trekking poles, a variety of trail snacks, a first aid kit, hand warmers, and Propel hydration packs—everything you need for a day on the trail.
Donated By: Scheels and Walmart
Valued At: $125
Starting bid
Escape to the beautiful Black Hills with a three-night stay at Barton Retreats in Hill City, SD. Your getaway includes a Bear Country USA vehicle pass for an unforgettable wildlife adventure and $50 in Chili’s gift cards to treat yourself along the way.
Donated by: Barton Retreats & Bear Country USA
Valued At: $1,000+
Starting bid
Fire up the flavor with this Grilling Gift Basket, featuring a burger press and sear kit, mesquite wood chips, and a Haul of Fame Competition BBQ Box—everything you need to elevate your next backyard cookout.
Donated by: Scheels
Valued at: $90
Starting bid
Enjoy an action-packed outing with four 60-minute jump passes to Sky Zone and Culver’s certificates for four—the perfect combo of fun and food for families or friends.
Donated By: Skyzone and Cluver's
Valued at: $100
Starting bid
Have a fun-filled day with six 60-minute jump passes to Sky Zone and Culver’s dessert certificates for six—perfect for family fun or a group outing.
Donated By: SkyZone and Culver's
Valued at: $135
Starting bid
Passes to the Children’s Museum of South Dakota
Spark curiosity and creativity with passes to the Children’s Museum of South Dakota! Perfect for children and families, these passes provide access to hands-on exhibits, interactive play, and educational experiences that inspire learning through fun. A wonderful way to make memories while exploring, discovering, and imagining.
Donated by: the Children’s Museum of South Dakota
Valued at: $46
Starting bid
Get in shape with two months of access to Hotworx, a unique fitness experience that combines heat and infrared technology for an efficient, full-body workout.
Donated by: Hotworx
Valued at: $150
Starting bid
Experience the wonder of wildlife with four passes to Reptile Gardens in Rapid City. Explore fascinating exhibits featuring snakes, alligators, tropical birds, and more at one of South Dakota’s most popular family attractions.
Donated By: Reptile Gardens
Valued At: $80
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with this Ambiance Salon Gift Basket, featuring Amika The Kure Shampoo & Conditioner, Dream Routine Overnight Hydration, Headstrong Hairspray, Un.Done Texture Spray, and Hempz Apple Cider Body Moisturizer—everything you need for a luxurious at-home hair and body care experience.
Donated By: Ambiance Salon
Valued At $175
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-hour personalized training session with Jon Setzer of Setzer Elite. This customized session focuses on your specific goals, with targeted work on speed, agility, and mobility to help you reach the next level in performance. The winner will also receive three Setzer Elite t-shirts.
Donated By: Setzer Elite
Valued at: $115
Starting bid
Enjoy a $50 Lauriebelle gift certificate, a Lily & Lottie coffee mug, and a Loa Crew Sweatshirt in Chili Pepper (size medium)—a perfect combination of style and comfort.
Donated By: Lauriebelle
Valued at: $119
Starting bid
Add a cozy touch to your home with this Fall Decor Candle Centerpiece, perfect for seasonal gatherings or everyday autumn ambiance.
Donated By: Evanson Family
Valued at: $35
Starting bid
Unleash creativity with this Kids Art Basket, featuring sketch pads, art books, a paint palette, an assortment of acrylic paints, a set of brush pens, and a $30 gift certificate to Color Me Mine—perfect for aspiring young artists.
Donated By: Lee Family and Color Me Mine
Valued at: $115
Starting bid
Enjoy a Dinner & Movie Date Night with a $60 gift certificate to Plaza Azteca and movie passes to Century Theatres. Savor delicious Mexican cuisine before catching the latest blockbuster on the big screen—an ideal way to relax, unwind.
Donated By: Plaza Azteca & Century Theatres
Valued At: $90
Starting bid
Enjoy a Grab & Go ½ Grazer from Cultivated in Love—a beautifully arranged 2-foot charcuterie spread built right into a convenient to-go box. Perfect for picnics, road trips, or effortless entertaining, this portable grazing experience combines artisan flavors and stunning presentation for any occasion.
Donated By: Cultivated in Love
Valued at: $350
Starting bid
Get ready for nonstop fun with 22 Universal Passes to Thunder Road! Each pass can be used for one ride or game—from go-karts and mini golf to laser tag and more. Perfect for parties, family outings, or a day full of adventure.
Donated By: Thunder Road
Valued at $110
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with an assortment of Mary Kay products featuring skincare and beauty essentials designed to refresh and rejuvenate. A perfect addition to any self-care routine.
Donated By: Alicia Van Der Bill
Valued at $160
