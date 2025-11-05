Submitting this application is the first step to fostering or adopting a dog from Rescue a Golden of Arizona. A nonrefundable, tax deductible $35.00 application fee is required to submit a Foster/Adoption Application & Fee Agreement (fee applies to both foster and adoption applications). An application for adoption is not meant for any particular dog, as dogs are placed after review of all applications and home evaluations to make sure that the best suited home for the dog is selected. Rescue a Golden of Arizona cannot predict the length of time it will take to place a dog in your home, nor does it guarantee that a dog that matches your request will become available. ****Please note that there is an optional service fee for using Zeffy’s secure payment platform upon checkout. You may enter a zero dollar amount if you choose not to contribute.****