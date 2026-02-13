Fostering Kindness presents "Cheers to Kindness 2026 Gala" at Venue on Lake Lily

Includes all benefits of general admission, plus exclusive sponsorship package including one 10-top VIP table. This sponsorship includes two VIP reserved parking spots at the event, honorable mention in event promotions, a full-page ad in our event program, your company name/logo on event signage and cocktail napkins, inclusion of company merch in swag bags, table sponsor signage, and your company logo with link on our website for one year.





*For company merch in our swag bags, please provide the materials to us by 4/15/2026.

*For company name & logo on event signage, please complete sponsorship request by 4/8/26.