Fostering Kindness Corp

Hosted by

Fostering Kindness Corp

About this event

Fostering Kindness presents "Cheers to Kindness 2026 Gala" at Venue on Lake Lily

641 Maitland Ave S

Maitland, FL 32751, USA

General Admission
$75

Includes admission to the event, open beer & wine bar, served buffet, delectable desserts, and two tickets to our exciting raffle!

Entertainment Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes all benefits of general admission, plus exclusive sponsorship package including one 10-top VIP table. This sponsorship includes two VIP reserved parking spots at the event, honorable mention in event promotions, a full-page ad in our event program, your company name/logo on event signage and cocktail napkins, inclusion of company merch in swag bags, table sponsor signage, and your company logo with link on our website for one year.


*For company merch in our swag bags, please provide the materials to us by 4/15/2026.

*For company name & logo on event signage, please complete sponsorship request by 4/8/26.

Dessert Sponsor
$5,000

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Includes all benefits of general admission, plus exclusive sponsorship package including two 8-top VIP tables, company name/logo on signage at dessert table, honorable mention in event promotions, a whole page ad in our event program, inclusion of company merch in swag bags, table sponsor signage, and your company logo with link on our website for one year.


*For company merch in our swag bags, please provide the materials to us by 4/15/2026.

*For company name & logo on event signage, please complete sponsorship request by 4/8/26.

Gold Level Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes all benefits of general admission with four event tickets, plus quarter-page ad in our event program, honorable mention in event promotions, inclusion of company merch in swag bags, and your company logo with link on our website for six months.


*For company merch in our swag bags, please provide the materials to us by 4/15/2026.

Silver Level Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes all benefits of general admission with two event tickets, plus sponsorship mention with logo in our event program, honorable mention in event promotions, and inclusion of company merch in swag bags.


*For company merch in our swag bags, please provide the materials to us by 4/15/2026.

Crystal Level Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes all benefits of general admission with two event tickets, plus sponsorship mention with logo in our event program, and inclusion of company merch in swag bags.


*For company merch in our swag bags, please provide the materials to us by 4/15/2026.

SILENT AUCTION ONLY: Bidder Registration
Free

To participate in our silent auction without attending the event, please complete this "ticket" to register.

Onyx Level Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes all benefits of general admission with two event tickets, plus quarter-page ad in our event program, honorable mention in event promotions, and your logo on our website with a clickable link to your website for six months.

Add a donation for Fostering Kindness Corp

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