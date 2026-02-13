Fostering Kindness presents "Cheers to Kindness 2026 Gala" at Venue on Lake Lily

About this event
Includes admission to the event, open beer & wine bar, served buffet, delectable desserts, and two tickets to our exciting raffle!
Includes all benefits of general admission, plus exclusive sponsorship package including one 10-top VIP table. This sponsorship includes two VIP reserved parking spots at the event, honorable mention in event promotions, a full-page ad in our event program, your company name/logo on event signage and cocktail napkins, inclusion of company merch in swag bags, table sponsor signage, and your company logo with link on our website for one year.
*For company merch in our swag bags, please provide the materials to us by 4/15/2026.
*For company name & logo on event signage, please complete sponsorship request by 4/8/26.
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Includes all benefits of general admission, plus exclusive sponsorship package including two 8-top VIP tables, company name/logo on signage at dessert table, honorable mention in event promotions, a whole page ad in our event program, inclusion of company merch in swag bags, table sponsor signage, and your company logo with link on our website for one year.
*For company merch in our swag bags, please provide the materials to us by 4/15/2026.
*For company name & logo on event signage, please complete sponsorship request by 4/8/26.
Includes all benefits of general admission with four event tickets, plus quarter-page ad in our event program, honorable mention in event promotions, inclusion of company merch in swag bags, and your company logo with link on our website for six months.
*For company merch in our swag bags, please provide the materials to us by 4/15/2026.
Includes all benefits of general admission with two event tickets, plus sponsorship mention with logo in our event program, honorable mention in event promotions, and inclusion of company merch in swag bags.
*For company merch in our swag bags, please provide the materials to us by 4/15/2026.
Includes all benefits of general admission with two event tickets, plus sponsorship mention with logo in our event program, and inclusion of company merch in swag bags.
*For company merch in our swag bags, please provide the materials to us by 4/15/2026.
To participate in our silent auction without attending the event, please complete this "ticket" to register.
Includes all benefits of general admission with two event tickets, plus quarter-page ad in our event program, honorable mention in event promotions, and your logo on our website with a clickable link to your website for six months.
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