Fostering Music 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

No expiration
Exclusive 'Sponsored by' naming rights for all 2026 events.
No direct competitor of the Platinum sponsor can take up any other sponsorship offer.
Platinum Sponsor will be recognized throughout events by emcee, will be included on event t-shirts, will be included on main stage banner and will be included in all advertising material for events.
Gold Sponsor will be recognized throughout events by emcee, will be included on event t-shirts, will be included on main stage banners and will be included in all advertising material for events.
Silver Sponsor will be recognized throughout events by emcee, will be included on stage right or stage left banners and will be listed on our website as a friend of Fostering Music.
Bronze Sponsor will be listed on our website as a friend of Fostering Music and be included on banner with other Bronze sponsors.
Exclusive 'Sponsored by' naming rights for all 2026 Songsmith events.
No direct competitor of the Presenting Partner can take up any other sponsorship offer.
Presenting Partner will be recognized throughout Songsmith events by emcee and will be included in all advertising material for Songsmith events.
Presenting Partner will be at the chosen Songsmith event by emcee and will be included in all advertising material for chosen Songsmith event.
