Fostering Music's January Jam Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Two All Inclusive Casamigos Club tickets to Pens vs Devils game in section 109 on Thursday February 26 @ 7:00 PM. A $600 value!
Starting bid
Two All Inclusive Casamigos Club tickets to Pens vs Hurricanes game in section 109 on Sunday March 22 @ 3:00 PM. A $600 value!
Starting bid
The Viking Trident Motorcycle bag:
More info can be found here: https://www.vikingbags.com/products/viking-trident-extra-large-motorcycle-sissy-bar-backpack?_pos=1&_psq=trident&_ss=e&_v=1.0
Starting bid
Unlike the traditional kind of cajon you sit on, the Turbo Slaptop Cajon sits in your lap, putting the playing surface comfortably in arm's reach. Four zones include a low tone in the middle, a high, clean tone at the center edge, and a snare effect on either side of the walnut playing surface. The result is that you'll be able to pull a nearly inexhaustible range of sounds out of the Turbo Slaptop Cajon, and thanks to the front-facing sound ports, even light finger rolls will project clearly in an acoustic performance.
Starting bid
The Fender Acoustasonic 15 amplifier is a 15-watt solid-state combo sporting a 6-inch full-range speaker with a special whizzer cone for juiced HF response. The Acoustasonic 15 features XLR and 1/4-inch inputs with individual Volume controls.
Starting bid
Oscar Schmidt represents one of the earliest champions of autoharp design, with building traditions that date back to the mid-1920s. Thus, by choosing this OS21C 21-chord Oscar Schmidt autoharp, you’ll be playing a musical piece of history! This versatile instrument is easy to operate and well-suited for nearly any application; an elegant maple sound chamber supports resonance for 21 chords, and a rock maple pin block ensures you always play in tune. By anchoring strings in a tonewood pin block, the OS21C is also able to vibrate at loud volumes while enhancing and strengthening your sound. Finally, the exterior is finished with a coat of shiny clear gloss for a breathtaking appearance that lasts a lifetime.
Starting bid
Tuesday April 28, 2026
7:00 PM
Music by Giuseppe Verdi
Libretto adapted by Arrigo Boito from the play The Merry Wives of Windsor and scenes
Laugh last, laugh best.
Beloved buffoon Sir John Falstaff has fallen on hard times. But being a ladies’ man (or so he’d like to think), he drunkenly schemes to cash in on his wit and charm by wooing the wealthy wives of Windsor, Alice Ford and Meg Page. However, when these women uncover that he has sent them both identical love letters, they hatch a plan of their own to teach Falstaff a lesson he won’t soon forget!
The music matches the merriment and mischief of this madcap romp. See why Verdi’s buoyant comedy, based on Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor, is considered one of the best comedic operas of all time!
Starting bid
Starting bid
The Epiphone MB-200 is a terrific 5-string banjo for beginners that includes all the key features of a professional 5-string banjo but much lighter in weight. The MB-200 reflects Epiphone’s 80-year history as a leader in banjo design.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!