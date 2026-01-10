Fostering Music's January Jam Silent Auction

FalStaff

Tuesday April 28, 2026

7:00 PM





Music by Giuseppe Verdi

Libretto adapted by Arrigo Boito from the play The Merry Wives of Windsor and scenes





Laugh last, laugh best.

Beloved buffoon Sir John Falstaff has fallen on hard times. But being a ladies’ man (or so he’d like to think), he drunkenly schemes to cash in on his wit and charm by wooing the wealthy wives of Windsor, Alice Ford and Meg Page. However, when these women uncover that he has sent them both identical love letters, they hatch a plan of their own to teach Falstaff a lesson he won’t soon forget!

The music matches the merriment and mischief of this madcap romp. See why Verdi’s buoyant comedy, based on Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor, is considered one of the best comedic operas of all time!