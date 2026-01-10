Fostering Music Inc

Fostering Music Inc

Fostering Music's January Jam Silent Auction

Two tickets to Concert at the Casbah item
$60

Starting bid

This prize includes two tickets to the Concert at the Casbah, which includes an amazing dinner at Casbah Mediterranean Kitchen and Wine Bar and intimate acoustic performance from Scott Blasey of the Clarks. A $300 value.



Two Casamigos Club tickets to Pens vs Devils item
$120

Starting bid

Two All Inclusive Casamigos Club tickets to Pens vs Devils game in section 109 on Thursday February 26 @ 7:00 PM. A $600 value!

Two Casamigos Club tickets to Pens vs Hurricanes item
$120

Starting bid

Two All Inclusive Casamigos Club tickets to Pens vs Hurricanes game in section 109 on Sunday March 22 @ 3:00 PM. A $600 value!

Viking Trident Large Motorcycle Bag - Value $106 item
$20

Starting bid

The Viking Trident Motorcycle bag:

  • Universal Fitment
  • Mounting Type: Secure Straps
  • Bag Finish: Cordura
  • Capacity: 32L (45 Cans)
  • Laptop Sleeve Size: 12" x 14" (L x H)
  • Installation Level: Easy
  • Note: For secure mounting, we recommend using a sissy bar with a minimum height of 24 inches.

More info can be found here: https://www.vikingbags.com/products/viking-trident-extra-large-motorcycle-sissy-bar-backpack?_pos=1&_psq=trident&_ss=e&_v=1.0

Meinl Percussion Turbo Slaptop Cajon - Walnut item
$35

Starting bid

Unlike the traditional kind of cajon you sit on, the Turbo Slaptop Cajon sits in your lap, putting the playing surface comfortably in arm's reach. Four zones include a low tone in the middle, a high, clean tone at the center edge, and a snare effect on either side of the walnut playing surface. The result is that you'll be able to pull a nearly inexhaustible range of sounds out of the Turbo Slaptop Cajon, and thanks to the front-facing sound ports, even light finger rolls will project clearly in an acoustic performance.

Fender Acoustasonic 15 15-watt Acoustic Guitar Amp item
$35

Starting bid

The Fender Acoustasonic 15 amplifier is a 15-watt solid-state combo sporting a 6-inch full-range speaker with a special whizzer cone for juiced HF response. The Acoustasonic 15 features XLR and 1/4-inch inputs with individual Volume controls.

Oscar Schmidt OS21C 21-chord Classic Autoharp item
$75

Starting bid

Oscar Schmidt represents one of the earliest champions of autoharp design, with building traditions that date back to the mid-1920s. Thus, by choosing this OS21C 21-chord Oscar Schmidt autoharp, you’ll be playing a musical piece of history! This versatile instrument is easy to operate and well-suited for nearly any application; an elegant maple sound chamber supports resonance for 21 chords, and a rock maple pin block ensures you always play in tune. By anchoring strings in a tonewood pin block, the OS21C is also able to vibrate at loud volumes while enhancing and strengthening your sound. Finally, the exterior is finished with a coat of shiny clear gloss for a breathtaking appearance that lasts a lifetime.

Two tickets to Pittsburgh Opera production of Falstaff item
$50

Starting bid

FalStaff

Tuesday April 28, 2026

7:00 PM


Music by Giuseppe Verdi
Libretto adapted by Arrigo Boito from the play The Merry Wives of Windsor and scenes


Laugh last, laugh best.

Beloved buffoon Sir John Falstaff has fallen on hard times. But being a ladies’ man (or so he’d like to think), he drunkenly schemes to cash in on his wit and charm by wooing the wealthy wives of Windsor, Alice Ford and Meg Page. However, when these women uncover that he has sent them both identical love letters, they hatch a plan of their own to teach Falstaff a lesson he won’t soon forget!

The music matches the merriment and mischief of this madcap romp. See why Verdi’s buoyant comedy, based on Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor, is considered one of the best comedic operas of all time!

Ibanez AEG50N Acoustic-Electric Guitar with Gator case item
$100

Starting bid

Ibanez AEG50 Acoustic-electric Features:

  • Beautifully designed acoustic-electric with slimmer body design for comfortable playing
  • Nylon strings add extra warmth and sweetness
  • Spruce top increases note definition
  • Sapele back and sides delivers full, rounded tone
  • Nyatoh neck offers stellar playability and response
  • Ibanez T-Bar II undersaddle and AEQ-TTS preamp kicks out beautifully articulate amplified tone
  • Onboard tuner keeps you in tune during your performance
  • Ibanez Advantage bridge pins keep strings in place
Epiphone MB-200 5 String Banjo item
$75

Starting bid

The Epiphone MB-200 is a terrific 5-string banjo for beginners that includes all the key features of a professional 5-string banjo but much lighter in weight. The MB-200 reflects Epiphone’s 80-year history as a leader in banjo design. 

