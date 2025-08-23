Fostering Possibilities Silent Auction

Hosted by
106 Park St, Grayson, KY 41143, USA
Starting bid
The Road Ready Kit donated by Commercial Bank of Grayson includes a large trunk organizer, blanket, Meguier's cleaning supplies, a blanket and many other items for your road trip or daily commute.
Starting bid
This Boo-tiful Wreath Donated by Primary Plus features a not-so-spooky spider in this colorful Halloween creation.
Starting bid
Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Donated by All That Blooms is a perfectly curated pumpkin pie dream with a Pie Plate and server, pie spice, Wild and Willow dip mix, crocheted pot holder, salt and pepper shakers, measuring spoons, Candleberry tarts and various items of beautiful fall decor.
Starting bid
This beautiful wagon display donated by David Hayes currently contains a lovely fall arrangement, but you can easily remove it to fill the wagon with other decorations for different seasons. The wagon is approximately 3 feet long and 2 feet high, making it a perfect addition to your home or covered porch.
Starting bid
This football themed 31 utility tote contains everything you need for a chilly game day. Contains 1 XL University of Kentucky Pullover, 1 UK hat, Stanley Thermos,EC scrunchie, football scrunchie and football decor item. Value $100
Starting bid
This exquisite spalted maple live edge serving tray donated by Tripe M Farms features metal handles and will be the perfect addition to your kitchen or coffee table.
Starting bid
This One Belongs to the Reds! Basket Donated by WGOH WUGO can belong to you! This basket features items of Reds memorabilia and history including a bobblehead, two Cincinnati Reds Hats, playing cards, baseball cards, a trivia book, towel, Star Wars figurine and much more.
Starting bid
The Brewtifully Curated Coffee Basket donated by Dianne Caudill contains everything that a coffee lover needs including Kcupts, creamers, a tumbler, and cookies to accompany your cup of coffee.
Starting bid
Spooky Good Freeze Dried Candy donated by Kim Hatfield features a bucket of assorted, packaged freeze dried candy, fall hand towel and many more goodies. This bucket is the perfect Halloween gift!
Starting bid
Spooktacular Freeze Dried Candy donated by Kim Hatfield features a bucket of assorted, packaged freeze dried candy and much more. This bucket is ready to be gifted for Halloween!
Starting bid
Let It Snow Door Hanger donated by Cynthia Lawson is a round wooden door hanger or wall decoration, custom made and adorned with a bow and garland. Enjoy this door hanger all winter!
Starting bid
Peace on Earth Hanger donated by Cynthia Lawson is a round wooden door hanger or wall decoration with a bow and garland. This is a beautiful custom Christmas piece.
Starting bid
This Merry Christmas Hanger donated by Cynthia Lawson is a round wooden door hanger or wall decoration with a large bow and garland. This is a beautiful custom Christmas piece.
Starting bid
Thankful Hanger donated by Cynthia Lawson is a round wooden door hanger or wall decoration with a large bow and fall flower garland. This is a beautiful custom Fall piece.
Starting bid
Guiding Light Lantern donated by PVA Leslie Kiser Roseberry is a tall black lantern with flameless candle. The lantern is topped with a beautiful arrangement of greenery, ribbon and small white flowers.
Starting bid
Treat Yourself! Basket donated by Dionysus Beverage Sales includes favorite local treats from Dionysus Beverage Sales including, coffee, candy, nuts, pickles, and goat milk soap. Treat yourself or give a gift!
Starting bid
Smokey Mountain Beverage Basket donated by Marianne Johnson includes Spice & Tea Exchange Teas, Wooden Tea Nest, Skyland Ranch Mug, 6 glass shooters and 2 wine glasses. Value $205.00 Bonus (not included in Auction): The Winner of this Basket will be given 3 favorites from Bootleggers Homemade Wines and 1 quart of Ole Smokey Apple Pie from the donor.
Starting bid
Cozy Up to Fall Basket donated by Marianne Johnson is a woven raw basket that contains a 50 x 70 Fall throw blanket, decorative pumpkin, Copper Leaves Candle, Hand Painted Plate and Fall Papyrus Napkins. Value $105
Starting bid
Pampered Chef BBQ Basket donated by Angela Campbell is the perfect purchase (or gift) for the Grill Master. Value $35.00
Starting bid
Legacy Planning donated by Whitley Hill Bailey includes a Legacy Planning Consultation and preparation of 2 of the following documents: Power of Attorney, Last Will and Testament or Living Will Declaration. Value $3oo.oo
Starting bid
Fenton Glassware Donated by Sheila Binion consists of 3 beautiful red pieces of Fenton glassware including a 100 Anniversary piece. Value $200
Starting bid
Nook and Cranny Gift Basket donated by Debbie Prichard is the perfect gift for the coffee lover. This basket contains two bags of Nook and Cranny Blend Goose Briddle Coffee, homemade snack mix, a mug and $25 Nook and Cranny Gift Card. Value $100.00
Starting bid
Blue Christmas Basket Donated by Connie Jordan is a unique, perfect gift for the Elvis enthusiast. This basket contains a Blue and White Topaz ring from Kay Jewelers, an Elvis ornament, a candle and many other goodies. Value $200.00. Bonus (not included in Auction): The Winner of this Basket will be given a bottle of Elvis Presley Blue Christmas from the Donor.
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate donated by Perfectly Mismatched
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for Ionic Foot Detox and Herbal Hydrotherapy donated by Walking on Sunshine Value $100
Starting bid
Mary Kay Gift Caddy Donated by Tracy Stapleton features a limited edition Mary Kay pedicure set which includes, a
nail buffer, Rosemary Mint Foot Scrub, Heart-Shaped Pumice Stone, Rosemary Mint Foot Lotion, flower sponge and more! Value $50.00
Starting bid
Fostering Cheer Quilt Donated by Susanne Leach is a 43 inch square hand pieced and quilted creation made with love by Susanne Leach to benefit Fostering Possibilities. Value $Priceless
Starting bid
Growing Possibilities Pillow Donated by Susanne Leach is a creation made with love by Susanne Leach to benefit Fostering Possibilities. Value $Priceless
Starting bid
Fall Favorites Gift Card Wreath donated by Stinson Church of Christ features numerous gift cards including Bath and Body Works, Ulta, Texas Roadhouse, Dollar General, TJ Maxx and Amazon.
Starting bid
The Family Affair Gift Basket Donated by Rachel Fankell is a spooky set with wonder scents! This basket contains a Milk House Candle Jar in Pumpkin Pancake, Melts in Caramel Cold Brew, Thompson Candles Melts in White Pumpkin and Apple Harest and eyeball candy. Value $45.00
Starting bid
8 Ft. Prelit Christmas Tree Donated by David Hayes. Get ready for the Christmas season while supporting Fostering Possibilities.
Starting bid
One Horse Golden Sleigh donated by David Hayes is a large, lit reindeer and sleigh outdoor decoration. This beautiful gold and silver glitter set is an elegant addition to your Christmas decor.
Starting bid
Autumn's Embrace Gift Basket Donated by Alisa Messer has a cozy blanket, Tart Warmer, Tarts, Candle, Pumpkin Cookie Jar and fall Dish Towels tucked in a gorgeous woven basket.
Starting bid
(1 of 5) Pine and Grapevine Garland with White Berries Donated by David Hayes is an approximately 5 foot piece of wicker and pine garland containing assorted pine cones and white berries for a live greenery appearance.
Starting bid
(2 of 5) Pine and Grapevine Garland with White Berries Donated by David Hayes is an approximately 5 foot piece of wicker and pine garland containing assorted pine cones and white berries for a live greenery appearance.
Starting bid
(3 of 5) Pine and Grapevine Garland with White Berries Donated by David Hayes is an approximately 5 foot piece of wicker and pine garland containing assorted pine cones and white berries for a live greenery appearance.
Starting bid
(4 of 5) Pine and Grapevine Garland with White Berries Donated by David Hayes is an approximately 5 foot piece of wicker and pine garland containing assorted pine cones and white berries for a live greenery appearance.
Starting bid
(5 of 5) Pine and Grapevine Garland with White Berries Donated by David Hayes is an approximately 5 foot piece of wicker and pine garland containing assorted pine cones and white berries for a live greenery appearance.
Starting bid
This 24" Ebenezer & Co. Feather Tree Donated by David Hayes features small gold beads and a square stand. This item comes in the box. * Appearance may slightly vary.
Starting bid
This 24" Ebenezer & Co. Feather Tree Donated by David Hayes features small gold beads and a square stand. This item comes in the box. * Appearance may slightly vary.
Starting bid
This 36" Ebenezer & Co. Feather Tree Donated by David Hayes features small gold beads and a square stand. This item comes in the box. * Appearance may slightly vary.
Starting bid
This 36" Ebenezer & Co. Feather Tree Donated by David Hayes features small green beads and a square stand. This item comes in the box. * Appearance may slightly vary.
Starting bid
EC Grinch T-shirt Donated by Cyndi Salley features an adorable Christmas design for a Raider Fan on a gray t-shirt with red and blue splatter on the front and back. Size XL.
Starting bid
Sanderson & Co. Basket features a Large Tie-Dyed Sanderson Sisters Sublimation Hoodie, Halloween Earrings, Croc Charms and a Sanderson Sisters Hair Bow donated by Cyndi Salley. This basket also features a witch's hand candle stand with candle donated by David Hayes, and other spooky sentiments for the ultimate Sanderson sister!
Starting bid
Scary Good Hair Donated by Angie Nolty will come packaged in a bag (as shown) and includes 2 Milk Shake Hair Products, coffee mug with black skeleton candle, and items of halloween decor. This is the perfect Halloween gift alternative!
Starting bid
(1 of 2) Pine and Grapevine Garlands with Red Berries Donated by David Hayes are 2 approximately 5 feet pieces of wicker and pine garland containing assorted pine cones and red berries for a live greenery appearance.
Starting bid
(2 of 2) Pine and Grapevine Garlands with Red Berries Donated by David Hayes are 2 approximately 5 feet pieces of wicker and pine garland containing assorted pine cones and red berries for a live greenery appearance.
Starting bid
1 Pine and Grapevine Garland with Red Berries Donated by David Hayes is an approximately 5 foot piece of wicker and pine garland containing assorted pine cones and red berries for a live greenery appearance.
Starting bid
XL 5 wick Frosted Holly Candle with Box donated by David Hayes is a huge decorative spice scented 5 wick candle. It comes in a gold, plaid decorative box and is the perfect gift or addition to your table scape.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!