Foster's Roofing Enterprises and Tri County Metals Raffle Contest Benefiting Emerald M Therapeutic Riding Center

Winner will receive a new ultra rib metal roof replacement up to $18,500.00 (No Cash Value). Property must be located in Hernando, Citrus, or Pasco County. Includes the removal of existing roof, new peel and stick underlayment/radiant barrier and $340 of wood repair. Taxes, permitting & dump fees included. Warranty included. Skylights, power fans, solar, and lightning rods are excluded. Not responsible for satellite dishes, gutters, or soffit & fascia. Must be installed by March 1, 2026.