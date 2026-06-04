Fostoberfest Vendors NO Food

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Chamber Members, contact us for a discount code for member pricing of $100
Vendors are responsible for their own equipment, inventory, setup, operation, staffing, and teardown. Unless specifically included in the booth purchase, vendors must provide their own tables, chairs, tents, extension cords, lighting, and canopy weights.
Vendors are responsible for their own equipment, inventory, setup, operation, staffing, and teardown. This option specifically includes the booth purchase, table, chair, tent, and canopy weights.
Vendors are responsible for their own equipment, inventory, setup, operation, staffing, and teardown. Unless specifically included in the booth purchase, vendors must provide their own tables, chairs, tents, extension cords, lighting, and canopy weights.
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