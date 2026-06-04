Hosted by

The Foster City Chamber Foundation

About this event

Fostoberfest Vendors NO Food

650 Shell Blvd

Foster City, CA 94404, USA

Service or Goods Vendor NO FOOD
$150

Chamber Members, contact us for a discount code for member pricing of $100
Vendors are responsible for their own equipment, inventory, setup, operation, staffing, and teardown. Unless specifically included in the booth purchase, vendors must provide their own tables, chairs, tents, extension cords, lighting, and canopy weights.

Booth WITH Rental Service or Goods Vendor NO FOOD
$300

Vendors are responsible for their own equipment, inventory, setup, operation, staffing, and teardown. This option specifically includes the booth purchase, table, chair, tent, and canopy weights.

Chamber Membership AND Booth fee
$450

Not a Member Yet? Join & Save!

Vendors are responsible for their own equipment, inventory, setup, operation, staffing, and teardown. Unless specifically included in the booth purchase, vendors must provide their own tables, chairs, tents, extension cords, lighting, and canopy weights.

Add a donation for The Foster City Chamber Foundation

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