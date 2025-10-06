Friends Of The Keyport Public Library

Offered by

Friends Of The Keyport Public Library

About the memberships

Friends of the Keyport Public Library Annual Membership

Friend
$15

Valid until March 2, 2027

Our basic membership

Great Friend
$25

Valid until March 2, 2027

Membership with benefits:

Early access to the Book Sale, exclusive members-only events, early access to register for ticketed events

Best Friend
$50

Valid until March 2, 2027

All of the benefits of a Good Friend membership, plus a bonus t-shirt to rep your Friends of the Library pride!

(T-shirts will be coming in early 2026 - keep an eye on your email!)

Friend for Life
$500

No expiration

Our lifetime membership option gets you all of the perks of being a Best Friend for the lifetime of the organization! (Comes with one t-shirt.)

Add a donation for Friends Of The Keyport Public Library

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!