FOTMC 2027

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*Primary registrant (Must be a member of FOTMC as of Jan.31, 2027)
Enjoy the full program with access to all of the 3 DAY main activities including Camp site.
Pre-Payment available until March 1st, 2027.
*Additional participant (Age 18+ with primary registrant)
Enjoy the full program with access to all of the 3 DAY main activities including Camp site with Primary registrant.
Pre-Payment available until March 1st, 2027.
*Primary registrant
Enjoy the full program with access to all of the 3 DAY main activities including Camp site.
Pre-Payment available until March 1st, 2027.
*Additional participant (age 18+ with primary registrant)
Enjoy the full program with access to all of the 3 DAY main activities including Camp site with Primary registrant.
Pre-Payment available until March 1st, 2027.
Florida Old Time Music Championships values the younger generation that will continue this form of music.
Therefore, FOTMC, Inc. does not charge a fee for youth/children up to and including the age of 17.
Minors MUST be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Includes all FOTMC event activities.
Does not include camping on site.
Must be a FOTMC member prior to January 31, 2027.
Pre-Payment available until March 1st, 2027.
Includes all FOTMC event activities.
Does not include camping on site.
Pre-Payment available until March 1st, 2027.
$
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