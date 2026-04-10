Hosted by

Florida Old Time Music Championships Incorporated

FOTMC 2027

11016 Lillian Saunders Drive

White Springs, FL 32096, USA

FOTMC WEEKEND INCLUDES 1 CAMPING - MEMBER*
$148

*Primary registrant (Must be a member of FOTMC as of Jan.31, 2027)

Enjoy the full program with access to all of the 3 DAY main activities including Camp site.

Pre-Payment available until March 1st, 2027.

FOTMC WEEKEND INCLUDING CAMPING - MEMBER* Additional Adult
$45

*Additional participant (Age 18+ with primary registrant)

Enjoy the full program with access to all of the 3 DAY main activities including Camp site with Primary registrant.

Pre-Payment available until March 1st, 2027.

FOTMC WEEKEND INCLUDES 1 CAMPING - NON-MEMBER*
$158

*Primary registrant

Enjoy the full program with access to all of the 3 DAY main activities including Camp site.

Pre-Payment available until March 1st, 2027.

FOTMC WEEKEND INCLUDES CAMPING NON-MEMBER* Additional Adult
$55

*Additional participant (age 18+ with primary registrant)

Enjoy the full program with access to all of the 3 DAY main activities including Camp site with Primary registrant.

Pre-Payment available until March 1st, 2027.

YOUTH - to age 17
Free

Florida Old Time Music Championships values the younger generation that will continue this form of music.

Therefore, FOTMC, Inc. does not charge a fee for youth/children up to and including the age of 17.

Minors MUST be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

FOTMC WEEKEND EVENT - MEMBER* Adult (Non Camping)
$55

Includes all FOTMC event activities.

Does not include camping on site.

Must be a FOTMC member prior to January 31, 2027.

Pre-Payment available until March 1st, 2027.

FOTMC WEEKEND EVENT NON-MEMBER* Adult (Non Camping)
$60

Includes all FOTMC event activities.

Does not include camping on site.

Pre-Payment available until March 1st, 2027.

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