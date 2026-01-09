Foundation 191 ♡ Feb Pop-up Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Blanton's Original Kentucky Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey is taken from the center-cut or middle sections of the famous Warehouse H, Blanton's Original Single Barrel Whiskey was once designated for ambassadors, dignitaries, and Colonel Blanton’s family and friends.
Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon tasting notes: A deep, satisfying nose of nutmeg and spices. Powerful dry vanilla notes in harmony with hints of honey amid strong caramel and corn. A medium finish composed of returning corn and nutmeg flavors. *Must be 21 years of age or older.
*Local buyers only. +++ Must be able to pick up in Burnsville or Savage. +++
Starting bid
Bowls for Brainpower pottery includes one handmade 10" bowl made by our ISD One91 potters.
*Local buyers only. +++ Must be able to pick up in Burnsville or Savage. +++
Starting bid
Bowls for Brainpower pottery set includes 6 handmade mugs made by our ISD One91 potters.
*Local buyers only. +++ Must be able to pick up in Burnsville or Savage. +++
Starting bid
Bubble Barn As a home-grown, Minnesota company, we believe it’s our responsibility & privilege to give back to the communities in which we operate!
Starting bid
Custom Cedar Planter is 12 x 12 x 16 Cedar porch planter with plastic plant liners + $25 Gerten's gift card.
*Local buyers only. +++ Must be able to pick up in Burnsville or Savage. +++
Starting bid
Custom Cedar Planter is 12 x 12 x 16 Cedar porch planter with plastic plant liners + $25 Pahl's gift card.
*Local buyers only. +++ Must be able to pick up in Burnsville or Savage. +++
Starting bid
Glass Charcuterie / Cutting Board – 8 x 11-inch Epoxy River Resin Olive Wood Design 🌊✨
*Local buyers only. +++ Must be able to pick up in Burnsville or Savage. +++
Starting bid
Chess Lesson from Burnsville High School's Head Chess Coach, National Master Craig Heirigs.
Starting bid
Chip's Pickleball It’s clear the moment you walk in the door - Chip’s is different. Not only does this space lend itself to fun & competitive pickleball play, but it’s so much more than that. Come on in to see for yourself.
2-hour court time includes paddle and ball rental. Perfect for a couple wanting to try the fun sport!
Starting bid
Chuck & Don's basket includes Catit drinking fountain, Yeowww! flower toy, Fussy Cat tuna cat snack, 24-piece cat toys ball set, Egg Puffs with cat nip treat, Meow Fulls treats, Catnip Garden scratcher, Go Cat Da Bee toy all tucked into a litter box.
Starting bid
Clive’s Roadhouse Restaurant is an exciting casual dining/bar concept with 4 locations in Blaine, Burnsville, Champlin and Rogers, Minnesota.
Starting bid
Cole’s Salon provides a client-focused exceptional experience for each guest. Our team aspires to deliver technical excellence and superior customer care by providing state-of-the-art facilities and equipment and a progressive learning environment.
Starting bid
Dakota Curling Club has many seasoned and talented members, we are also especially well-known for our welcoming and supportive attitude toward new curlers. Many club members are certified curling instructors and we have a strong and well developed program for teaching people how to curl.
Starting bid
Element Indoor Golf offers a modern, year-round golf experience using state-of-the-art simulators in a fun, social setting. Perfect for golfers of all skill levels, with locations in Burnsville and Vadnais Heights.
Starting bid
Emagine Entertainment is proud to be a Midwestern company. Enjoy a night out courtesy of the BEA
Starting bid
Escapology Burnsville is recognized as a leader in high-quality escape room games, driven by premium decor, cleanliness, and top-rated experiences that are approachable for first-timers and thrilling for escape room aficionados alike.
*Passes are for Monday thru Thursday only and exclude Scooby-Doo and Who Stole Mona?
Starting bid
Foundation 191 20-year Anniversary yoga/travel bag. Inside pocket, front pocket, go through woven polyester handles in black color, fabric body with black leather bottom.
*Local buyers only. +++ Must be able to pick up in Burnsville or Savage. +++
Starting bid
Kwik Trip To serve our customers and community more effectively than anyone else by treating our customers, co-workers, and suppliers as we, personally, would like to be treated and to make a difference in someone’s life.
Starting bid
Kwik Trip To serve our customers and community more effectively than anyone else by treating our customers, co-workers, and suppliers as we, personally, would like to be treated and to make a difference in someone’s life.
Starting bid
Minnesota MASH (Minnesota Athletic Sports Hub) provides elite youth baseball training and competitive opportunities focused on player development and performance.
Starting bid
Minnesota Orchestra is a world-class symphony based in Minneapolis, renowned for inspiring performances and cultural excellence.
Only select Minnesota Orchestra Classical concerts are eligible. Movies & Music are NOT eligible for this offer. Thursday morning Coffee Concert matinees are also not eligible. Winner will receive two tickets except where otherwise noted. We will select the best available seats in price sections 2-5 for the concert of your choice. Note: Concerts may be restricted from this list without notice based on availability. Winner will receive an updated list with redemption instructions.
Vänskä, Keefe and Stravinsky | Fri 2/20 8p
Søndergård Conducts Bruckner | Fri 3/6 8p OR Sat 3/7 7p
Søndergård, Gerstein and Bernstein | Fri 3/13 8p OR Sat 3/14 7p
Barnatan Plays Rachmaninoff | Fri 3/27 8p OR Sat 3/28 7p
Chamber Music in the Hall | Sun 3/29 2p (4 tickets)
Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 | Fri 4/10 8p
Brahms Symphony No. 4 | Fri 4/24 8p
More to Hear: The Listening Project | Fri 5/1 8p
Søndergård Conducts Wagner and Bartók | Fri 5/8 8p OR Sat 5/9 7p
Hindoyan and Rieppel | Fri 5/29 8p
Chamber Music in the Hall | Sun 5/31 2p (4 tickets)
Søndergård, Barton and Prokofiev | Fri 6/5 8p OR Sat 6/6 7p
Juneteenth | Thurs 6/18 7p
Beethoven Triple Concerto | Fri 7/17 8p OR Sat 7/18 7p
Starting bid
Skateville is a great place to plan your birthday party or family or group outing! We roll out the fun, rain or shine, so you never have to worry about the weather.
Starting bid
St. Paul Saints offer exciting Triple-A baseball and family-friendly fun at CHS Field in St. Paul.
Starting bid
Three Rivers Park District downhill ski areas for all skill levels, from training hills to Olympic-level training jumps. The downhill ski areas feature snowmaking and well-groomed hills for unbeatable winter fun.
Starting bid
Total Wine Private Wine Class for 20 - That's only $10 PER PERSON! Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine tasting for up to 20 people in the classroom of the Total Wine store. *Must be 21 years of age or older.
Starting bid
Trader Joe's bag of goodies includes:
Trader Joe's reusable grocery bag
Ketchup flavored lattice potato chips
Jubilant Crinkle Cookies
Cinnamon Roll Blonde Bar baking mix
Green Olive crackers
Died mango
Italian blood orange soda
Giant Peruvian Inca Corn Snack
Portuguese Flor de Sal
Marine Radiance set (body oil, dry brush, body scrub)
Starting bid
Under Armour is well-known for its innovative materials, such as the original fabric that wicks perspiration away from the skin while offering compression benefits.
Starting bid
Utepils Brewery package includes four free beverages of choice when you visit and a growler of Utepils craft beer to take home. *Must be 21 years of age or older.
Starting bid
Wag N' Wash includes Purina Pro Plan Compete Essentials (35 lb. bag), Pet Honesty Hip and Joint supplement, 4-in-1 support supplement, Bow Wow Buddy (for dogs 51-75lbs) and 3 peanut butter flavored Barn Bagels.
*Local buyers only. +++ Must be able to pick up in Burnsville or Savage. +++
Starting bid
Wag N' Wash includes First Mate Chicken Meal with Blueberries Formula, 25 lb. bag, Advanced Probiotics & Enzymes supplement, Bow Wow Buddy (for dogs 30-50lbs), Chuckit! Eco Fetch, and 2 peanut butter flavored Barn Bagels.
*Local buyers only. +++ Must be able to pick up in Burnsville or Savage. +++
Starting bid
Wag N' Wash includes $25 gift card, Goat Sport ball set, Bow Wow Buddy (small dogs 16-30lbs), 2 ceramic bowls, Hello Kitty and Friends plush toy (My Melody)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!