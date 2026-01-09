Foundation 191 ♡ Feb Pop-up Auction

Blanton's Original Kentucky Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey is taken from the center-cut or middle sections of the famous Warehouse H, Blanton's Original Single Barrel Whiskey was once designated for ambassadors, dignitaries, and Colonel Blanton’s family and friends.





Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon tasting notes: A deep, satisfying nose of nutmeg and spices. Powerful dry vanilla notes in harmony with hints of honey amid strong caramel and corn. A medium finish composed of returning corn and nutmeg flavors. *Must be 21 years of age or older.





*Local buyers only. +++ Must be able to pick up in Burnsville or Savage. +++