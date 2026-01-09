Hosted by

Foundation 191 ♡ Feb Pop-up Auction

Blanton's Bourbon Whiskey [$150 value] item
$100

Starting bid

Blanton's Original Kentucky Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey is taken from the center-cut or middle sections of the famous Warehouse H, Blanton's Original Single Barrel Whiskey was once designated for ambassadors, dignitaries, and Colonel Blanton’s family and friends.


Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon tasting notes: A deep, satisfying nose of nutmeg and spices. Powerful dry vanilla notes in harmony with hints of honey amid strong caramel and corn. A medium finish composed of returning corn and nutmeg flavors. *Must be 21 years of age or older.


*Local buyers only. +++ Must be able to pick up in Burnsville or Savage. +++

Bowls for Brainpower Bowl [$40 value] item
$25

Starting bid

Bowls for Brainpower pottery includes one handmade 10" bowl made by our ISD One91 potters.


*Local buyers only. +++ Must be able to pick up in Burnsville or Savage. +++

Bowls for Brainpower Mug Set [$50 value] item
$30

Starting bid

Bowls for Brainpower pottery set includes 6 handmade mugs made by our ISD One91 potters.


*Local buyers only. +++ Must be able to pick up in Burnsville or Savage. +++

Bubble Barn gift card [$50 value] item
$35

Starting bid

Bubble Barn As a home-grown, Minnesota company, we believe it’s our responsibility & privilege to give back to the communities in which we operate! 

Cedar Planter + $25 Gerten's gift card [$75 value] item
$45

Starting bid

Custom Cedar Planter is 12 x 12 x 16 Cedar porch planter with plastic plant liners + $25 Gerten's gift card.


*Local buyers only. +++ Must be able to pick up in Burnsville or Savage. +++

Cedar Planter + $25 Pahl's gift card [$75 value] item
$45

Starting bid

Custom Cedar Planter is 12 x 12 x 16 Cedar porch planter with plastic plant liners + $25 Pahl's gift card.


*Local buyers only. +++ Must be able to pick up in Burnsville or Savage. +++

Charcuterie / Cutting Board Glass Lakeshore Wood [$80 value] item
$50

Starting bid

Glass Charcuterie / Cutting Board – 8 x 11-inch Epoxy River Resin Olive Wood Design 🌊✨


*Local buyers only. +++ Must be able to pick up in Burnsville or Savage. +++

50-minute Chess Lesson [$70 value] item
$45

Starting bid

Chess Lesson from Burnsville High School's Head Chess Coach, National Master Craig Heirigs.

Chips Pickleball 2-hours of Court Time [$110 value] item
$65

Starting bid

Chip's Pickleball It’s clear the moment you walk in the door - Chip’s is different. Not only does this space lend itself to fun & competitive pickleball play, but it’s so much more than that. Come on in to see for yourself.


2-hour court time includes paddle and ball rental. Perfect for a couple wanting to try the fun sport!

*Reduced start bid* Chuck & Don's gift basket [$100 value] item
$40

Starting bid

Chuck & Don's basket includes Catit drinking fountain, Yeowww! flower toy, Fussy Cat tuna cat snack, 24-piece cat toys ball set, Egg Puffs with cat nip treat, Meow Fulls treats, Catnip Garden scratcher, Go Cat Da Bee toy all tucked into a litter box.

Clive's Roadhouse gift card [$25 value] item
$15

Starting bid

Clive’s Roadhouse Restaurant is an exciting casual dining/bar concept with 4 locations in Blaine, Burnsville, Champlin and Rogers, Minnesota.

Coles Salon gift card [$50 value] item
$35

Starting bid

Cole’s Salon provides a client-focused exceptional experience for each guest. Our team aspires to deliver technical excellence and superior customer care by providing state-of-the-art facilities and equipment and a progressive learning environment.

Dakota Curling Club 2 'Learn to Curl' passes [$74 value] item
$45

Starting bid

Dakota Curling Club has many seasoned and talented members, we are also especially well-known for our welcoming and supportive attitude toward new curlers. Many club members are certified curling instructors and we have a strong and well developed program for teaching people how to curl.

Element Golf 2-hour Voucher for Golf Simulator [$100 value] item
$60

Starting bid

Element Indoor Golf offers a modern, year-round golf experience using state-of-the-art simulators in a fun, social setting. Perfect for golfers of all skill levels, with locations in Burnsville and Vadnais Heights.

Emagine Entertainment gift card [$50 value] item
$35

Starting bid

Emagine Entertainment is proud to be a Midwestern company. Enjoy a night out courtesy of the BEA

*Reduced start bid* Escapology 2 Escape passes [$72 value] item
$25

Starting bid

Escapology Burnsville is recognized as a leader in high-quality escape room games, driven by premium decor, cleanliness, and top-rated experiences that are approachable for first-timers and thrilling for escape room aficionados alike.


*Passes are for Monday thru Thursday only and exclude Scooby-Doo and Who Stole Mona?

Foundation 191 Yoga/ Travel Bag [$40 value] item
$25

Starting bid

Foundation 191 20-year Anniversary yoga/travel bag. Inside pocket, front pocket, go through woven polyester handles in black color, fabric body with black leather bottom.


*Local buyers only. +++ Must be able to pick up in Burnsville or Savage. +++

Kwik Trip gift card [$50 value] item
$35

Starting bid

Kwik Trip To serve our customers and community more effectively than anyone else by treating our customers, co-workers, and suppliers as we, personally, would like to be treated and to make a difference in someone’s life.

Kwik Trip gift card [$50 value] item
$35

Starting bid

Kwik Trip To serve our customers and community more effectively than anyone else by treating our customers, co-workers, and suppliers as we, personally, would like to be treated and to make a difference in someone’s life.

*Reduced start bid* MN Mash Cap + 2 Classes [$125 value] item
$50

Starting bid

Minnesota MASH (Minnesota Athletic Sports Hub) provides elite youth baseball training and competitive opportunities focused on player development and performance.

MN Orchestra 2 Show Tickets [$120 value] item
$75

Starting bid

Minnesota Orchestra is a world-class symphony based in Minneapolis, renowned for inspiring performances and cultural excellence.


Only select Minnesota Orchestra Classical concerts are eligible. Movies & Music are NOT eligible for this offer. Thursday morning Coffee Concert matinees are also not eligible. Winner will receive two tickets except where otherwise noted. We will select the best available seats in price sections 2-5 for the concert of your choice. Note: Concerts may be restricted from this list without notice based on availability. Winner will receive an updated list with redemption instructions.


Vänskä, Keefe and Stravinsky | Fri 2/20 8p

Søndergård Conducts Bruckner | Fri 3/6 8p OR Sat 3/7 7p

Søndergård, Gerstein and Bernstein | Fri 3/13 8p OR Sat 3/14 7p

Barnatan Plays Rachmaninoff | Fri 3/27 8p OR Sat 3/28 7p

Chamber Music in the Hall | Sun 3/29 2p (4 tickets)

Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 | Fri 4/10 8p

Brahms Symphony No. 4 | Fri 4/24 8p

More to Hear: The Listening Project | Fri 5/1 8p

Søndergård Conducts Wagner and Bartók | Fri 5/8 8p OR Sat 5/9 7p

Hindoyan and Rieppel | Fri 5/29 8p

Chamber Music in the Hall | Sun 5/31 2p (4 tickets)

Søndergård, Barton and Prokofiev | Fri 6/5 8p OR Sat 6/6 7p

Juneteenth | Thurs 6/18 7p

Beethoven Triple Concerto | Fri 7/17 8p OR Sat 7/18 7p

Skateville 8 Roller passes [$90 value] item
$55

Starting bid

Skateville is a great place to plan your birthday party or family or group outing! We roll out the fun, rain or shine, so you never have to worry about the weather. 

St. Paul Saints 2 Outfield Reservation Seats [$30 value] item
$20

Starting bid

St. Paul Saints offer exciting Triple-A baseball and family-friendly fun at CHS Field in St. Paul.

*Reduced start bid* 2 Ski Lift passes [$88 value] item
$35

Starting bid

Three Rivers Park District downhill ski areas for all skill levels, from training hills to Olympic-level training jumps. The downhill ski areas feature snowmaking and well-groomed hills for unbeatable winter fun.

Total Wine Private Wine Class $10/person [$600 value] item
$200

Starting bid

Total Wine Private Wine Class for 20 - That's only $10 PER PERSON! Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine tasting for up to 20 people in the classroom of the Total Wine store. *Must be 21 years of age or older.

Trader Joe's Bag of Goodies [$47 value] item
$25

Starting bid

Trader Joe's bag of goodies includes:

Trader Joe's reusable grocery bag

Ketchup flavored lattice potato chips

Jubilant Crinkle Cookies

Cinnamon Roll Blonde Bar baking mix

Green Olive crackers

Died mango

Italian blood orange soda

Giant Peruvian Inca Corn Snack

Portuguese Flor de Sal

Marine Radiance set (body oil, dry brush, body scrub)

Under Armour gift card [$50 value] item
$35

Starting bid

Under Armour is well-known for its innovative materials, such as the original fabric that wicks perspiration away from the skin while offering compression benefits.

Utepils Fernweh Package [$50 value] item
$35

Starting bid

Utepils Brewery package includes four free beverages of choice when you visit and a growler of Utepils craft beer to take home. *Must be 21 years of age or older.

*Reduced start bid* Wag N' Wash Lrg Dog Bundle [$163 Value] item
$50

Starting bid

Wag N' Wash includes Purina Pro Plan Compete Essentials (35 lb. bag), Pet Honesty Hip and Joint supplement, 4-in-1 support supplement, Bow Wow Buddy (for dogs 51-75lbs) and 3 peanut butter flavored Barn Bagels.


*Local buyers only. +++ Must be able to pick up in Burnsville or Savage. +++

*Reduced start bid* Wag N' Wash Med Dog Bundle [$160 Value] item
$50

Starting bid

Wag N' Wash includes First Mate Chicken Meal with Blueberries Formula, 25 lb. bag, Advanced Probiotics & Enzymes supplement, Bow Wow Buddy (for dogs 30-50lbs), Chuckit! Eco Fetch, and 2 peanut butter flavored Barn Bagels.


*Local buyers only. +++ Must be able to pick up in Burnsville or Savage. +++

*Reduced start bid* Wag N' Wash Small Dog Bundle [$92 Value] item
$35

Starting bid

Wag N' Wash includes $25 gift card, Goat Sport ball set, Bow Wow Buddy (small dogs 16-30lbs), 2 ceramic bowls, Hello Kitty and Friends plush toy (My Melody)

