Foundation Auction

Iowa Children's Museum item
Iowa Children's Museum
$5

Starting bid

One day family pass to Iowa Children's Museum; covers up to 5 people, no expiration date


Value: $60

Kansas City Zoo item
Kansas City Zoo
$5

Starting bid

Family four pack of tickets (ages 3+), expires 12/31/26

Value: $88

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden item
Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden
$5

Starting bid

Redeemable for one household plus or grandparent plus membership; redeem by 6/30/2026

Value: $125

Lakeside Hotel Casino item
Lakeside Hotel Casino
$5

Starting bid

Staycation package includes one offer for a nights stay and $30 food voucher; expires 6/30/2026; some exclusions apply

Value: $150

Des Moines Symphony item
Des Moines Symphony
$5

Starting bid

Two tickets in Gold Section at any Masterworks Concert; expires 5/31/2026

Value: $120

University of Northern Iowa Football item
University of Northern Iowa Football
$5

Starting bid

Two tickets to one home football game; Remaining games are 11/8 at UNI-Dome vs. Murray State and 11/22 at UNI-Dome vs Youngstown State

Tier 3 or lower

Expires 11/21/2025

Value: $238 value

Science Center of Iowa item
Science Center of Iowa
$5

Starting bid

Family 4 pack of general admission tickets

Expires: 7/1/2026

Value: $68

Nearwood Winery & Vineyards item
Nearwood Winery & Vineyards
$5

Starting bid

Certificate valid for free bottle of wine, present coupon at time of service; expires 12/31/2025

Iowa Wild item
Iowa Wild
$5

Starting bid

Four tickets to a 2025-2026 Iowa Wild Home Game

Value: $100

St Louis Cardinals item
St Louis Cardinals
$5

Starting bid

Valid for One Marty Pass good for two tickets to a select 2026 Cardinals home game, blackout dates apply; May be redeemed on or after March 6, 2026 while supplies last; expires 8/31/2026

Value: $160

Minnesota Vikings item
Minnesota Vikings
$5

Starting bid

Miniature football helmet autographed by TJ Hockenson; includes Certificate of Authenticity

Value: $300

Bomgaars item
Bomgaars
$5

Starting bid

Dewalt tools, including 25' LED Lighted Tape Measure, 9" magnetic level and screwdriver set

Value: $83

Iowa State University item
Iowa State University
$5

Starting bid

Two reserve tickets to November 22, 2025 game - Iowa State vs. Kansas

Value: $120

Dual Gables Stay item
Dual Gables Stay
$5

Starting bid

2 night stay at Dual Gables in Chariton, 2 bedroom Victorian Cottage, sleeps 4, pet friendly and conveniently located - perfect for visiting family!

Value: $500

Donated by Natalie McGee

Clear Lake Hideaway item
Clear Lake Hideaway
$5

Starting bid

2 night stay at Clear Lake Hideaway, 2 bedroom bungalow, sleeps 4 adults and 2 kids comfortably, private yard and patio, 5 blocks from downtown, pet friendly, 902 1/2 S Shore Drive, Clear Lake

Value: $750

Donated by Natalie McGee

Bourbon Basket item
Bourbon Basket
$5

Starting bid

Bourbon basket, includes Isaac Bowman, WhistlePig, Templeton Rye, Basil Hayden, Knob Creek, and Field of Dreams

Value: $300

Donated by Ken & Kellie McCormick

Chicago Cubs item
Chicago Cubs
$5

Starting bid

Matt Shaw Sports: Autographed Photo

Value: $150

Omaha Zoo item
Omaha Zoo
$5

Starting bid

4 Zoo Daytime Admission Tickets


Valued at $120

Fire Safety Gift Basket item
Fire Safety Gift Basket
$5

Starting bid

Includes fire extinguisher, smoke detector, CO detector, fire blanket, flashlight, and home safety book for kids


Value: $120

Donated by John & Sheila Laing

Blank Park Zoo item
Blank Park Zoo
$5

Starting bid

2 adult and 2 child admission tickets, expires 10/27/2026

Value: $52

Seint Beauty Basket item
Seint Beauty Basket
$5

Starting bid

Includes Seint Beauty 2 eye shadows, 3 illuminators, hair clips, eyemask, slippers, $50 gift voucher


Donated by Kenna Smyser

Value: $250

FeatherSnap Smart Bird Feeder item
FeatherSnap Smart Bird Feeder
$5

Starting bid

Smart bird feeder - operates on Wi-Fi and motion activation to deliver crisp, clear images and videos of birds at your feeder

Donated by Allen Sporting Goods
Value: $180

