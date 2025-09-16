Foundation Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
One day family pass to Iowa Children's Museum; covers up to 5 people, no expiration date
Value: $60
Starting bid
Family four pack of tickets (ages 3+), expires 12/31/26
Value: $88
Starting bid
Redeemable for one household plus or grandparent plus membership; redeem by 6/30/2026
Value: $125
Starting bid
Staycation package includes one offer for a nights stay and $30 food voucher; expires 6/30/2026; some exclusions apply
Value: $150
Starting bid
Two tickets in Gold Section at any Masterworks Concert; expires 5/31/2026
Value: $120
Starting bid
Two tickets to one home football game; Remaining games are 11/8 at UNI-Dome vs. Murray State and 11/22 at UNI-Dome vs Youngstown State
Tier 3 or lower
Expires 11/21/2025
Value: $238 value
Starting bid
Family 4 pack of general admission tickets
Expires: 7/1/2026
Value: $68
Starting bid
Certificate valid for free bottle of wine, present coupon at time of service; expires 12/31/2025
Starting bid
Four tickets to a 2025-2026 Iowa Wild Home Game
Value: $100
Starting bid
Valid for One Marty Pass good for two tickets to a select 2026 Cardinals home game, blackout dates apply; May be redeemed on or after March 6, 2026 while supplies last; expires 8/31/2026
Value: $160
Starting bid
Miniature football helmet autographed by TJ Hockenson; includes Certificate of Authenticity
Value: $300
Starting bid
Dewalt tools, including 25' LED Lighted Tape Measure, 9" magnetic level and screwdriver set
Value: $83
Starting bid
Two reserve tickets to November 22, 2025 game - Iowa State vs. Kansas
Value: $120
Starting bid
2 night stay at Dual Gables in Chariton, 2 bedroom Victorian Cottage, sleeps 4, pet friendly and conveniently located - perfect for visiting family!
Value: $500
Donated by Natalie McGee
Starting bid
2 night stay at Clear Lake Hideaway, 2 bedroom bungalow, sleeps 4 adults and 2 kids comfortably, private yard and patio, 5 blocks from downtown, pet friendly, 902 1/2 S Shore Drive, Clear Lake
Value: $750
Donated by Natalie McGee
Starting bid
Bourbon basket, includes Isaac Bowman, WhistlePig, Templeton Rye, Basil Hayden, Knob Creek, and Field of Dreams
Value: $300
Donated by Ken & Kellie McCormick
Starting bid
Matt Shaw Sports: Autographed Photo
Value: $150
Starting bid
4 Zoo Daytime Admission Tickets
Valued at $120
Starting bid
Includes fire extinguisher, smoke detector, CO detector, fire blanket, flashlight, and home safety book for kids
Value: $120
Donated by John & Sheila Laing
Starting bid
2 adult and 2 child admission tickets, expires 10/27/2026
Value: $52
Starting bid
Includes Seint Beauty 2 eye shadows, 3 illuminators, hair clips, eyemask, slippers, $50 gift voucher
Donated by Kenna Smyser
Value: $250
Starting bid
Smart bird feeder - operates on Wi-Fi and motion activation to deliver crisp, clear images and videos of birds at your feeder
Donated by Allen Sporting Goods
Value: $180
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!