Trooper Athletic Foundation

Hosted by

Trooper Athletic Foundation

About this event

Foundation Day

TAF Sportsplex

Vendor Registration
Free

Vendor booths are available for local businesses, makers, food vendors, and community organizations.


• (10x10) tent

• No bounce houses
• Setup must be completed by 2:30pm
• Event begins at 3:00pm
• Vendors must provide their own tent, table, and chairs
• Electricity is not guaranteed unless arranged in advance
• All vendors must halt all sales at 6:30pm for worship service


Once registered, you will receive additional event details and setup instructions prior to Foundation Day.

Add a donation for Trooper Athletic Foundation

$

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