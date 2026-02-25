Vendor booths are available for local businesses, makers, food vendors, and community organizations.





• (10x10) tent

• No bounce houses

• Setup must be completed by 2:30pm

• Event begins at 3:00pm

• Vendors must provide their own tent, table, and chairs

• Electricity is not guaranteed unless arranged in advance

• All vendors must halt all sales at 6:30pm for worship service





Once registered, you will receive additional event details and setup instructions prior to Foundation Day.