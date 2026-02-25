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About this event
Vendor booths are available for local businesses, makers, food vendors, and community organizations.
• (10x10) tent
• No bounce houses
• Setup must be completed by 2:30pm
• Event begins at 3:00pm
• Vendors must provide their own tent, table, and chairs
• Electricity is not guaranteed unless arranged in advance
• All vendors must halt all sales at 6:30pm for worship service
Once registered, you will receive additional event details and setup instructions prior to Foundation Day.
$
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