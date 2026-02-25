Foundation For Haslett Schools Blue and Gold 5k

As a Marquee Sponsor, your brand owns the most pivotal moments of the race. From the first step to the final recovery, your business will be the face of the event, gaining maximum exposure to our runners and the local community.
Own the Atmosphere: Branding at both the Starting Line and Finish Line. Your banners will frame every "start" photo and every "triumphant finish" video.
Front-and-Center Branding: Your logo will be prominently featured on every official race T-shirt, ensuring long-term visibility long after race day.
Persistent Digital Presence: Your logo will be featured on the Official Registration Landing Page. This webpage serves as the primary hub for all participants and remains active indefinitely, providing year-round SEO and brand recognition.
The Hero of Recovery: Sponsorship of the Recovery Table. Provide the essential snacks and hydration that runners crave post-race, associating your brand with high-value goodwill and relief.
As a Marquee Sponsor, your brand owns the most pivotal moments of the race. From the first step to the final recovery, your business will be the face of the event, gaining maximum exposure to our runners and the local community.
Own the Atmosphere: Branding at both the Starting Line and Finish Line. Your banners will frame every "start" photo and every "triumphant finish" video.
Front-and-Center Branding: Your logo will be prominently featured on every official race T-shirt, ensuring long-term visibility long after race day.
Persistent Digital Presence: Your logo will be featured on the Official Registration Landing Page. This webpage serves as the primary hub for all participants and remains active indefinitely, providing year-round SEO and brand recognition.
The Hero of Recovery: Sponsorship of the Recovery Table. Provide the essential snacks and hydration that runners crave post-race, associating your brand with high-value goodwill and relief.
5k Partner Level
$2,500
As a Partner Level Sponsor, your brand moves beyond simple visibility to become an integral part of the participant experience.
Champion of the Next Generation: Branding for the Kids Fun Run. Associate your name with family-focused goodwill and the most heartwarming moment of the morning.
Persistent Digital Presence: Your logo will be featured on the Official Registration Landing Page. This webpage serves as the primary hub for all participants and remains active indefinitely, providing year-round SEO and brand recognition.
The Hydration Hero: Ownership of the Hydration Station. Your brand provides the essential water and sports drinks that keep our athletes moving, earning high-frequency impressions at one of the busiest points on the course.
The Commemorative T-Shirt: Your logo will be prominently featured on every official race T-shirt, ensuring your support is seen by the community for years to come.
As a Partner Level Sponsor, your brand moves beyond simple visibility to become an integral part of the participant experience.
Champion of the Next Generation: Branding for the Kids Fun Run. Associate your name with family-focused goodwill and the most heartwarming moment of the morning.
Persistent Digital Presence: Your logo will be featured on the Official Registration Landing Page. This webpage serves as the primary hub for all participants and remains active indefinitely, providing year-round SEO and brand recognition.
The Hydration Hero: Ownership of the Hydration Station. Your brand provides the essential water and sports drinks that keep our athletes moving, earning high-frequency impressions at one of the busiest points on the course.
The Commemorative T-Shirt: Your logo will be prominently featured on every official race T-shirt, ensuring your support is seen by the community for years to come.
5k Partner Level 2
$1,500
As a Level 2 Partner, your brand becomes the driving force behind our athletes’ progress. This tier focuses on high-frequency engagement, placing your message at every critical milestone of the race to build a positive, lasting connection with participants.
The Voice of Encouragement: Branding on all Course Kilometer Markers. Your logo will accompany motivational messages like “You’re crushing it!” and “Almost there!” at the 1K, 2K, 3K, and 4K marks, ensuring runners see your brand at their most determined moments.
Prime Apparel Placement: Your business name will be prominently featured on every T-Shirt.
Persistent Digital Presence: Your logo will be featured on the Official Registration Landing Page. This webpage serves as the primary hub for all participants and remains active indefinitely, providing year-round SEO and brand recognition.
Continuous Brand Impressions: By sponsoring the markers and the apparel, your brand is woven into the physical journey of every participant from the first kilometer to the final stretch.
As a Level 2 Partner, your brand becomes the driving force behind our athletes’ progress. This tier focuses on high-frequency engagement, placing your message at every critical milestone of the race to build a positive, lasting connection with participants.
The Voice of Encouragement: Branding on all Course Kilometer Markers. Your logo will accompany motivational messages like “You’re crushing it!” and “Almost there!” at the 1K, 2K, 3K, and 4K marks, ensuring runners see your brand at their most determined moments.
Prime Apparel Placement: Your business name will be prominently featured on every T-Shirt.
Persistent Digital Presence: Your logo will be featured on the Official Registration Landing Page. This webpage serves as the primary hub for all participants and remains active indefinitely, providing year-round SEO and brand recognition.
Continuous Brand Impressions: By sponsoring the markers and the apparel, your brand is woven into the physical journey of every participant from the first kilometer to the final stretch.
5k Supporter
$500
Our Supporter Level is designed for the community-minded business that wants to be part of the race day fabric. This tier offers a meaningful way to show your local pride and ensure your brand name is carried home by every participant.
Commemorative T-Shirt Listing: Your business name will be featured on the official race T-shirt being seen by hundreds of runners, volunteers, and spectators throughout the community.
Community Alignment: Gain immediate brand association with health, wellness, and local spirit. Your contribution provides the essential foundation that makes this event possible.
Persistent Digital Presence: Your logo will be featured on the Official Registration Landing Page. This webpage serves as the primary hub for all participants and remains active indefinitely, providing year-round SEO and brand recognition.
Long-Term Visibility: Unlike digital ads that disappear, your business name stays on the race shirt for years, serving as a lasting reminder of your commitment to the neighborhood.
Our Supporter Level is designed for the community-minded business that wants to be part of the race day fabric. This tier offers a meaningful way to show your local pride and ensure your brand name is carried home by every participant.
Commemorative T-Shirt Listing: Your business name will be featured on the official race T-shirt being seen by hundreds of runners, volunteers, and spectators throughout the community.
Community Alignment: Gain immediate brand association with health, wellness, and local spirit. Your contribution provides the essential foundation that makes this event possible.
Persistent Digital Presence: Your logo will be featured on the Official Registration Landing Page. This webpage serves as the primary hub for all participants and remains active indefinitely, providing year-round SEO and brand recognition.
Long-Term Visibility: Unlike digital ads that disappear, your business name stays on the race shirt for years, serving as a lasting reminder of your commitment to the neighborhood.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!