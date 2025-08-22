Hosted by

Foundation of the Mid South

About this event

Foundation for the Mid South's 35th Anniversary Gala

Legacy Circle
$5,000

Ensures the Foundation’s mission endures for generations to come.

Equity Leader
$2,500

Advances opportunity across Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Opportunity Builder
$1,500

Strengthens programs that support thriving communities.

Community Partner
$1,000

Invests in initiatives that uplift families and neighborhoods.

Champion
$500

Expands access to resources and opportunity.

Advocate
$250

Supports the Foundation’s day-to-day impact across the Mid South.

Friend
$100

Honors 35 years of building equity and ensures the work continues.

Add a donation for Foundation of the Mid South

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!