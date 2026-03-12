SBAMH Foundation Legacy Cup

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About this event
Legacy Sponsorship includes company/individual name showcased on event marketing and promotion showing your top tier support. This sponsorship also includes two teams (8 golfers) a round of golf with cart, player gifts and awards dinner.
19th Hole Sponsorship includes special company/individual name recognized at the awards and tribute dinner celebration. This sponsorship also includes one team (4 golfers) a round of golf with carts, player gifts and awards dinner.
Tumbler Sponsorship includes company/individual name on stainless steel tumblers given to each player and volunteer. This sponsorship also includes one team (4 golfers) a round of golf with carts, player gifts and awards dinner.
Golf Ball Sponsorship includes company/individual name on golf balls given to each player and volunteer. This sponsorship also includes one team (4 golfers) a round of golf with carts, player gifts and awards dinner.
Golf Cart Sponsorship includes company/individual name on all golf carts driven by each player and volunteer. This sponsorship also includes one team (4 golfers) a round of golf with carts, player gifts and awards dinner.
Snack Sponsorship includes company/individual name on each snack distributed to players and volunteers. This sponsorship also includes one team (4 golfers) a round of golf with carts, player gifts and awards dinner.
Longest Drive Sponsorship includes company/individual name/logo on longest drive contest hole. This includes option to set up table, if desired, or to have promotional materials at the hole. This sponsorship also includes one team (4 golfers) a round of golf with carts, player gifts and awards dinner.
Closest to the Pin Sponsorship includes company/individual name/logo on contest hole. This includes option to set up table, if desired, or to have promotional materials at the hole. This sponsorship also includes one team (4 golfers) a round of golf with carts, player gifts and awards dinner.
Volunteer Shirt Sponsorship includes name/logo on volunteer shirts! This sponsorship also includes one team (4 golfers) a round of golf with carts, player gifts and awards dinner.
Round of golf for 4 with cart, player gifts, awards and dinner.
Round of golf for 2 with cart, player gifts, awards and dinner
Round of golf for 1 with cart, player gifts, awards and dinner.
Want to meet the golfers at the 19th Hole Tribute Dinner? Register here. Dinner, desserts, drinks and live music!
*all players are included in the tribute dinner.
Calling all volunteers! Don't want to play but want to come help! Sign up here :)
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