Foundation Of Hope Charity Golf Outing Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
serving tray, 4 mugs, k-cup compatible coffee maker, 2 boxes of coffee k cups, flavored creamer, non-dairy creamer, assorted tea bags in a bowl, sugar/sugar substitute
Starting bid
Tote, paddle game, dodgeball, Pgh Monopoly game, Steelers checkers game, uno, scrabble slam, and playing cards, colored pencils, adult coloring book –
Starting bid
4 Tickets to the Aviary
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Large Brown Wicker Basket Filled With:
Cozy Season 5 Piece Gift Set
Catch-all Pencil Case – 2 Floral Ball Point Pens
6oz Rose Garden Scented Candle – Pair of Super Soft Slouchy Socks
Strawberry Street Butterfly Coffee Mug
Box of Organic Lemon Ginger Tea
Daily Spa Renewal Sponge
Peony Amber Reed Diffuser
Assorted Lacome Paris Products
Two Tonique Comforting Toner
Two Absolue Longevity Creams
Lash IDOLE Flutter Extension
Bobbi Brown Mini Skincare Trio
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Retrospec Apollo Detachable Front Bike Basket Steel Half-Mesh with Integrated Detachable Hooks with Built-in Handle
Basket Contains:
Bike Repair Kit with Pump All in One Bag
Zacro Gel Bike Seat Cover
Zacro Grey Bike Helmet
Blue/Black Cycling Gloves – Large
24 oz CamelBak Podium Chill Insulated Bike Squeeze Water Bottle
Lamicall Bike Phone Holder, Handlebar Cell Phone Clamp for iPhone 17 Air Pro Max, 16 15 Plus, S20, 4.7 to 6.8
Starting bid
2 $150 gift cards for Sephora, Soft robe & slippers, body brushes for in & out of shower, face mask, foot mask, shower steamers, eye mask, exfoliating mit, under eye gels, hand & facial wipes, makeup dobber, hair towel, hand sanitizer.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!