A diverse group of people in the foreground hold up a large red heart against a solid blue background.

Hosted by

Foundation Of Hope Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Foundation Of Hope Charity Golf Outing Silent Auction

Morning Wake-up Basket item
Morning Wake-up Basket
$40

Starting bid

serving tray, 4 mugs, k-cup compatible coffee maker, 2 boxes of coffee k cups, flavored creamer, non-dairy creamer, assorted tea bags in a bowl, sugar/sugar substitute

Fun & Games Basket item
Fun & Games Basket
$65

Starting bid

Tote, paddle game, dodgeball, Pgh Monopoly game, Steelers checkers game, uno, scrabble slam, and playing cards, colored pencils, adult coloring book –

Visit the Aviary (4 tickets)
$35

Starting bid

4 Tickets to the Aviary

Movie Night Gift Basket item
Movie Night Gift Basket
$35

Starting bid

Steelers Grill Set item
Steelers Grill Set
$40

Starting bid

Just for Her Gift Basket item
Just for Her Gift Basket
$60

Starting bid

Large Brown Wicker Basket Filled With: 

Cozy Season 5 Piece Gift Set 

Catch-all Pencil Case – 2 Floral Ball Point Pens 

6oz Rose Garden Scented Candle – Pair of Super Soft Slouchy Socks 

 

Strawberry Street Butterfly Coffee Mug 

Box of Organic Lemon Ginger Tea 

Daily Spa Renewal Sponge 

Peony Amber Reed Diffuser 

Assorted Lacome Paris Products 

Two Tonique Comforting Toner 

Two Absolue Longevity Creams 

Lash IDOLE Flutter Extension 

Bobbi Brown Mini Skincare Trio 

"55 Inch Samsung TV
$150

Starting bid

Golf Set item
Golf Set
$40

Starting bid

The Weekend Cruiser Basket item
The Weekend Cruiser Basket
$60

Starting bid

Retrospec Apollo Detachable Front Bike Basket             Steel Half-Mesh with Integrated Detachable Hooks with Built-in Handle

Basket Contains:

Bike Repair Kit with Pump All in One Bag

Zacro Gel Bike Seat Cover

Zacro Grey Bike Helmet

Blue/Black Cycling Gloves – Large

24 oz CamelBak Podium Chill Insulated Bike   Squeeze Water Bottle

Lamicall Bike Phone Holder, Handlebar Cell Phone Clamp for iPhone 17 Air Pro Max, 16 15 Plus, S20, 4.7 to 6.8

Pamper Yourself Basket item
Pamper Yourself Basket
$150

Starting bid

2 $150 gift cards for Sephora, Soft robe & slippers, body brushes for in & out of shower, face mask, foot mask, shower steamers, eye mask, exfoliating mit, under eye gels, hand & facial wipes, makeup dobber, hair towel, hand sanitizer.


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