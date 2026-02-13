Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 31, 2027
Our Annual Foundation Setters Membership includes an exclusive Foundation Setters t-shirt and the opportunity to serve on one of our disaster relief teams alongside others who are called to help in times of crisis.
As a member, you’ll have the ability to deploy with Foundation Setters to assist communities impacted by disaster—whether that means cooking meals, helping with cleanup, distributing supplies, or offering compassionate support when it’s needed most.
Your membership directly supports the ongoing operations of Foundation Setters and helps ensure we are prepared to respond wherever the need arises. More importantly, it places you in a position to be the hands and feet of Jesus, bringing hope, help, and restoration to those facing their hardest days.
This is more than a shirt.
This is a commitment to serve.
No expiration
If your unable to join a team but still wish to support the mission, we would still appreciate your support.
Valid until March 31, 2027
There is nothing better than serving as a family. Include the family in our vision. This membership will come with five shirts.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!