Our Annual Foundation Setters Membership includes an exclusive Foundation Setters t-shirt and the opportunity to serve on one of our disaster relief teams alongside others who are called to help in times of crisis.





As a member, you’ll have the ability to deploy with Foundation Setters to assist communities impacted by disaster—whether that means cooking meals, helping with cleanup, distributing supplies, or offering compassionate support when it’s needed most.





Your membership directly supports the ongoing operations of Foundation Setters and helps ensure we are prepared to respond wherever the need arises. More importantly, it places you in a position to be the hands and feet of Jesus, bringing hope, help, and restoration to those facing their hardest days.





This is more than a shirt.

This is a commitment to serve.



