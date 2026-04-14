Foundational Medicinal and Recreational Research and Distribution Financial Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until April 22, 2027
To ensure we maintain a high-impact, focused community, membership capacity is strictly limited. We offer flexible ways to join the movement:
Membership Initial Cost $250 One-time payment
Valid until April 22, 2027
Payment Plan Membership Initial Cost $50 / month until $250
Renews monthly
Payment Plan Membership Initial Cost $10 / month until $250
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!