Offered by

RICHARDSON ADMINISTRATION

About the memberships

Foundational Medicinal and Recreational Research and Distribution Financial Membership

FMRRDF BLK Member
$250

Valid until April 22, 2027

Membership Tiers & Accessibility

To ensure we maintain a high-impact, focused community, membership capacity is strictly limited. We offer flexible ways to join the movement:


Membership Initial Cost $250 One-time payment


PAYMENT PLAN
$50

Valid until April 22, 2027

Payment Plan Membership Initial Cost $50 / month until $250

MONTHLY MEMBERSHIP
$10

Renews monthly

Payment Plan Membership Initial Cost $10 / month until $250

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