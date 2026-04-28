Pittsburgh (PA) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

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Pittsburgh (PA) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

About this event

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Founder Marcus Peter Blakemore Rededication Weekend

616 N Highland Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15206, USA

Pittsburgh (PA) Alumni Chapter Meeting
Free

Friday, May 15, 2026, 6:15PM, Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, 616 N. Highland Ave, Pittsburgh 15206

Enjoy food and beverage at the pre-meeting Repast, Chapter meeting starts promptly at 7:00PM,

Post Chapter Meeting Fellowship location TBD

Business Attire Required

Founder Marcus Peter Blakemore Headstone Rededication
Free

Saturday, May 16, 2026, 11:00 AM Allegheny Cemetery, 4734 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Brothers Should assemble just inside the gates for the procession to the grave site

Dress is Kappa Kasual

Founder Marcus Peter Blakemore Rededication Fellowship Lunch
$30

Saturday, May 16, 2026, 12:30 - 2:00PM Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, 616 N. Highland Ave, Pittsburgh 15206

The luncheon cost is $30 per person and will include:

  • Honey Garlic Salmon
  • Fried Chicken
  • Balsamic Vegetables
  • Potato Salad
  • Garden Salad
  • Assorted Cookies
  • (Plates, cutlery, napkins, and take-home containers included)

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