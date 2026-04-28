Founder Marcus Peter Blakemore Rededication Weekend

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Friday, May 15, 2026, 6:15PM, Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, 616 N. Highland Ave, Pittsburgh 15206
Enjoy food and beverage at the pre-meeting Repast, Chapter meeting starts promptly at 7:00PM,
Post Chapter Meeting Fellowship location TBD
Business Attire Required
Saturday, May 16, 2026, 11:00 AM Allegheny Cemetery, 4734 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Brothers Should assemble just inside the gates for the procession to the grave site
Dress is Kappa Kasual
Saturday, May 16, 2026, 12:30 - 2:00PM Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, 616 N. Highland Ave, Pittsburgh 15206
The luncheon cost is $30 per person and will include:
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