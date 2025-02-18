Founder of Tides of Grace Book Sale

She needed a hero, so that’s what she became!
Rise Up, Shine On is based on a true story of resilience and hope. It is a must read for women who have endured different types of abuse, disappointment or heartbreak.
Every woman will learn from these real-life experiences, that you are not defined by your past. You can indeed, live your life by design and your past can make you a stronger individual. The ability to rise above the negativity that Leann was once surrounded with and see hope in the midst of turmoil, will inspire you to strive for excellence in your own life.
Life is not always perfect from the beginning but it's up to you to make that change. Don't let the past define who you are today. Rise Up and Shine On, will remind you of your inner strength and allow your light to break-through and never go out again!
Just Prevail
$18
Why Me? Why Now? Why Us?
These were the questions that filled my mind as the doctor finished telling me that my less than 3-week-old son was diagnosed with Stage 4 MS Neuroblastoma Cancer…
Eventually, the tears stopped, the pain subsided, and fear no longer dominated my every thought. I would no longer ask “Why Me?” but rather, “Why Not Me?”. I PREVAILED. Life is 10 percent of what happens to you and 90 percent how you respond to it. So why not me is how I decided to respond.
“Just Prevail” is not only a chronicle of my son’s miraculous fight with cancer but also a tale that is meant to inspire everyone. No matter how the odds are stacked against you, no matter what it is you’re going through… YOU TOO CAN PREVAIL!
All you have to do is shift your thinking and ask yourself: why not me?
