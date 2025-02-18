Founder of Tides of Grace Book Sale

She needed a hero, so that’s what she became! Rise Up, Shine On is based on a true story of resilience and hope. It is a must read for women who have endured different types of abuse, disappointment or heartbreak. Every woman will learn from these real-life experiences, that you are not defined by your past. You can indeed, live your life by design and your past can make you a stronger individual. The ability to rise above the negativity that Leann was once surrounded with and see hope in the midst of turmoil, will inspire you to strive for excellence in your own life. Life is not always perfect from the beginning but it's up to you to make that change. Don't let the past define who you are today. Rise Up and Shine On, will remind you of your inner strength and allow your light to break-through and never go out again!

She needed a hero, so that’s what she became! Rise Up, Shine On is based on a true story of resilience and hope. It is a must read for women who have endured different types of abuse, disappointment or heartbreak. Every woman will learn from these real-life experiences, that you are not defined by your past. You can indeed, live your life by design and your past can make you a stronger individual. The ability to rise above the negativity that Leann was once surrounded with and see hope in the midst of turmoil, will inspire you to strive for excellence in your own life. Life is not always perfect from the beginning but it's up to you to make that change. Don't let the past define who you are today. Rise Up and Shine On, will remind you of your inner strength and allow your light to break-through and never go out again!

seeMoreDetailsMobile