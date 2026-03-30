Founder Region Conference

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About this event
Registration plus ALL Meals for the Conference: Friday Lunch, Friday Dinner, Saturday Lunch, Saturday Dinner, Sunday Brunch.
A la Carte Registration plus your choice of meals. Select from the menu below.
If you can only come on Sunday, please select this registration. If you would like to include Sunday Breakfast, please add this below.
Tri-Valley Artisan Salad with Blackened Jumbo Shrimp | Mixed Greens, Carrot, English Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Citrus Champagne Vinaigrette (GF)
Roasted Tomato Soup with Herb Crostini and Parmesan (V)
Vegetarian Option
Vegetable Paella | Spanish Rice, Saffron Broth, Seasonal Vegetables (GF,V,VE)
Artisanal Bread and Butter
Assorted Desserts
Iced tea, freshly brewed regular and decaffeinated coffee, and a selection of specialty teas.
Wedge of Iceberg | Grape Tomato, Smoked Bacon, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Ranch Dressing
Ribeye Steak (GF)
Herb-roasted fingerling potatoes with chimichurri
Vegetarian Option
Butternut Ravioli | Sautéed Shiitake, Parmesan Cheese, Sage Cream Sauce (V)
Artisanal Rolls and Butter
Assorted Desserts
Iced tea, freshly brewed regular and decaffeinated coffee, and a selection of specialty teas.
Classic Chicken Caesar Salad | Crisp Romaine Hearts, Shaved Parmesan, Herb Croutons,
Caesar Dressing with Grilled Chicken Breast
French Onion Soup | Shredded Gruyere, Crostini
Vegetarian Option
Chickpea coconut curry | basmati rice, peppers, onions, potatoes (V,VE, GF, DF)
Artisanal Bread and Butter
Assorted Desserts
Iced tea, freshly brewed regular and decaffeinated coffee, and a selection of specialty teas.
Beet and Apple salad (V, GF)
Arugula, Roasted Baby Beets, Roasted Apples, Pistachio Dukkah,
Honey Vinaigrette
Pan-seared chicken breast (GF)
Three Grain Pilaf, Thyme Jus
Vegetarian Option
Ratatouille-stuffed eggplant (V,VE, GF)
Artisanal Rolls and Butter
Assorted Desserts
Iced tea, freshly brewed regular and decaffeinated coffee, and a selection of specialty teas.
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, & Breakfast Potatoes
Breakfast Breads | Butter
Vegetarian Option
Vegetarian scramble with mushrooms, peppers, and cheese
Orange juice, freshly brewed regular and decaffeinated coffee, and a selection of specialty teas.
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