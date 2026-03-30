Soroptimist International of Vacaville Twilight

Hosted by

Soroptimist International of Vacaville Twilight

About this event

Founder Region Conference

2600 Bishop Dr

San Ramon, CA 94583, USA

Meal Package Plus Registration
$440

Registration plus ALL Meals for the Conference: Friday Lunch, Friday Dinner, Saturday Lunch, Saturday Dinner, Sunday Brunch.

Registration plus selected Meals below
$85

A la Carte Registration plus your choice of meals. Select from the menu below.

Sunday Only Registration
$55

If you can only come on Sunday, please select this registration. If you would like to include Sunday Breakfast, please add this below.

Friday Legislative Advocacy Lunch
$50

Tri-Valley Artisan Salad with Blackened Jumbo Shrimp | Mixed Greens, Carrot, English Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Citrus Champagne Vinaigrette (GF)

Roasted Tomato Soup with Herb Crostini and Parmesan (V)

Vegetarian Option

Vegetable Paella | Spanish Rice, Saffron Broth, Seasonal Vegetables (GF,V,VE)

Artisanal Bread and Butter

Assorted Desserts

Iced tea, freshly brewed regular and decaffeinated coffee, and a selection of specialty teas.

Friday Fellowship Gala Dinner
$115

Wedge of Iceberg | Grape Tomato, Smoked Bacon, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Ranch Dressing

Ribeye Steak (GF)

Herb-roasted fingerling potatoes with chimichurri

Vegetarian Option

Butternut Ravioli | Sautéed Shiitake, Parmesan Cheese, Sage Cream Sauce (V)

Artisanal Rolls and Butter

Assorted Desserts

Iced tea, freshly brewed regular and decaffeinated coffee, and a selection of specialty teas.

Saturday Lunch
$50

Classic Chicken Caesar Salad | Crisp Romaine Hearts, Shaved Parmesan, Herb Croutons,

Caesar Dressing with Grilled Chicken Breast

French Onion Soup | Shredded Gruyere, Crostini

Vegetarian Option

Chickpea coconut curry | basmati rice, peppers, onions, potatoes (V,VE, GF, DF)

Artisanal Bread and Butter

Assorted Desserts

Iced tea, freshly brewed regular and decaffeinated coffee, and a selection of specialty teas.

Saturday Dinner
$85

Beet and Apple salad (V, GF)

Arugula, Roasted Baby Beets, Roasted Apples, Pistachio Dukkah,

Honey Vinaigrette

Pan-seared chicken breast (GF)

Three Grain Pilaf, Thyme Jus

Vegetarian Option

Ratatouille-stuffed eggplant (V,VE, GF)

Artisanal Rolls and Butter

Assorted Desserts

Iced tea, freshly brewed regular and decaffeinated coffee, and a selection of specialty teas.

Sunday Breakfast
$55

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, & Breakfast Potatoes

Breakfast Breads | Butter

Vegetarian Option

Vegetarian scramble with mushrooms, peppers, and cheese

Orange juice, freshly brewed regular and decaffeinated coffee, and a selection of specialty teas.

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