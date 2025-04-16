RTN Founders Circle

Founders Circle - Member
$500

Name listed on the Founders Circle Wall (online + national events) Official Founders Badge to share your role Early access to campaign updates, content, and launches Invitation to Quarterly Founders Briefings 1:1 Onboarding Call to align how you want to contribute Recognition across campaign materials as a Founding Member
Founders Circle - Leader
$1,000

(Includes all member benefits) Permanent recognition across all campaign platforms Spotlight at the Golden Victor Awards Invitation to Private Strategy Briefings with RTN, military, and media leaders Priority for advisory roles, campaign collaboration, and speaking opportunities Behind-the-scenes access to creative, legislative, and leadership planning Public recognition as a Founding Campaign Leader

