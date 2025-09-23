Columbus (OH) Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated

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Columbus (OH) Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated

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Founders Day 2026

Hilton Columbus at Easton 3900 Chagrin Dr

Columbus, OH 43219, USA

Individual
$125

Individual ticket holders will be assigned to a table to enjoy the event.

Half Table
$625
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Reserve a half table for your group and enjoy the event together! A half table purchase includes 5 seats. This option ensures your party is seated together.

Table of 10
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserve a full table for your group and enjoy the event together! A table purchase includes 10 seats. This option ensures your party is seated together.

Table of 10 - SPONSOR/COMP
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserve a full table for your SPONSOR group and enjoy the event together! A table purchase includes 10 seats. This option ensures your party is seated together.

Table of 5 - SPONSOR/COMP
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Reserve a full table for your SPONSOR group and enjoy the event together! A table purchase includes 5 seats. This option ensures your party is seated together.

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