Founders Day 2026

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About this event
$
Columbus, OH 43219, USA
Individual ticket holders will be assigned to a table to enjoy the event.
Reserve a half table for your group and enjoy the event together! A half table purchase includes 5 seats. This option ensures your party is seated together.
Reserve a full table for your group and enjoy the event together! A table purchase includes 10 seats. This option ensures your party is seated together.
Reserve a full table for your SPONSOR group and enjoy the event together! A table purchase includes 10 seats. This option ensures your party is seated together.
Reserve a full table for your SPONSOR group and enjoy the event together! A table purchase includes 5 seats. This option ensures your party is seated together.
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