Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Beta Delta Zeta Chapter

Hosted by

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Beta Delta Zeta Chapter

About this event

🎉💙 Founders' Day Cabaret 2026 💃🏽🎶 💙🤍

2613 W Hunting Park Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19140, USA

General Admission
$30
Table of 8
$230

Please note that we will need the names of patrons attending.

Vendor Table
$150

This option is only for vendors.

50/50 Raffle
$5

This option is for one arm's length of raffle tickets. Tickets will be provided at registration.

50/50 Raffle
$10

This option is for one wingspan length of raffle tickets. Tickets will be provided at registration.

Basket Raffle
$5

This option is for one arm's length of raffle tickets. Tickets will be provided at registration.

Basket Raffle
$10

This option is for one wingspan length of raffle tickets. Tickets will be provided at registration.

Add a donation for Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Beta Delta Zeta Chapter

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!