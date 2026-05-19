Founder's Day Gala Celebration



This Formal Black Tie & Gown Affair promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with elegance, class, dancing, laughter, fellowship, and True Love. As we come together as a congregation and community to honor our founder and senior pastor Rev. Andre' R. Trice.





7 years of dedicated leadership, guidance, encouragement, and faithful service. Help celebrate this special milestone with us as we reflect on years of impact and community. This will definitely be a night to remember.