Rose City Kappa Foundation

Hosted by

Rose City Kappa Foundation

About this event

Pacific Northwest Founders' Day Luncheon

25700 SW Petes Mountain Rd

West Linn, OR 97068

Early Bird
$75
Available until Jan 6

Early Bird tickets are limited in quantity and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Once sold out, regular pricing will apply.

General Admission
$100

The Regular Price Ticket grants full access to our Founders Day Weekend Celebration and all scheduled programming.

Undergrad Member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.
$50

This ticket is exclusively available to currently enrolled undergraduate members. Undergraduate status will be verified prior to the event. Tickets purchased by individuals who do not meet undergraduate eligibility requirements will not be refunded.

Add a donation for Rose City Kappa Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!