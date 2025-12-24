Pacific Northwest Founders' Day Luncheon

Hosted by
About this event
West Linn, OR 97068
Early Bird tickets are limited in quantity and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Once sold out, regular pricing will apply.
The Regular Price Ticket grants full access to our Founders Day Weekend Celebration and all scheduled programming.
This ticket is exclusively available to currently enrolled undergraduate members. Undergraduate status will be verified prior to the event. Tickets purchased by individuals who do not meet undergraduate eligibility requirements will not be refunded.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!