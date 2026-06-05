Founder's Day Vendors

Mandatory Donation: You MUST bring one auction item or gift card valued at $25 (no discount coupons or percentage-off items). This item will be auctioned to benefit the CFE PTO.





No Refunds: Vendor fees support the PTO.





Space Rules: All display items must fit within your rented 10x10 space.





Set-Up: 9:30 AM – 10:45 AM

All vendors must be fully set up by 10:45 AM. (Due to limited parking; vehicle will be parked behind set-up/tent)





Event Hours: Vendors must remain set up for the entire event (11:00 AM – 4:00 PM).





Rain or Shine Event: Event will be indoors if inclement weather. You will be notified around noon the day before the event.