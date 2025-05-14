Mound Bayou Museum: Celebrating 138 Years of Mound Bayou!

Price Breakdown:
Seminars × 4 – $10
Luncheon – $20
Jazz Reception – $20
Registration at Mound Bayou Museum opens at 9am-til 6pm
Opening Session 10am-11am History of Mound Bayou, Speakers
11am-12:30pm: A Look at Black Towns Across America
12:30pm-2pm: Lunch served
2pm-3pm History of Black Business in America
3:15pm-5pm Session
5:30pm-8:00pm Jazz Reception at Museum
Price Breakdown:
Seminars × 4 – $10
Luncheon – $20
Jazz Reception – $20
Registration at Mound Bayou Museum opens at 9am-til 6pm
Opening Session 10am-11am History of Mound Bayou, Speakers
11am-12:30pm: A Look at Black Towns Across America
12:30pm-2pm: Lunch served
2pm-3pm History of Black Business in America
3:15pm-5pm Session
5:30pm-8:00pm Jazz Reception at Museum
Friday Events Only
$80
Price Breakdown:
Seminars – $10
Luncheon – $30
Friday Party – $40
Continental breakfast 9am-10am
10am-11:30am: Session
12pm – 2pm: Luncheon with speaker
2:30pm-4pm: Session
4pm-5:30pm: Session
7pm-10pm: Old School Party
Price Breakdown:
Seminars – $10
Luncheon – $30
Friday Party – $40
Continental breakfast 9am-10am
10am-11:30am: Session
12pm – 2pm: Luncheon with speaker
2:30pm-4pm: Session
4pm-5:30pm: Session
7pm-10pm: Old School Party
Museum Admission Only
$15
This ticket grants single-day access to the museum. Perfect if you're planning to visit the museum only—no event extras or special programs included. Just a day immersed in our exhibits, storytelling, and the rich history we've built together. Ideal for anyone who wants to explore at their own pace.
This ticket grants single-day access to the museum. Perfect if you're planning to visit the museum only—no event extras or special programs included. Just a day immersed in our exhibits, storytelling, and the rich history we've built together. Ideal for anyone who wants to explore at their own pace.