Mound Bayou Museum: Celebrating 138 Years of Mound Bayou!

200 Roosevelt St

Mound Bayou, MS 38762, USA

Regular Admission
$110
Registration includes all events, one tour.
Thursday Events Only
$50
Price Breakdown: Seminars × 4 – $10 Luncheon – $20 Jazz Reception – $20 Registration at Mound Bayou Museum opens at 9am-til 6pm Opening Session 10am-11am History of Mound Bayou, Speakers 11am-12:30pm: A Look at Black Towns Across America 12:30pm-2pm: Lunch served 2pm-3pm History of Black Business in America 3:15pm-5pm Session 5:30pm-8:00pm Jazz Reception at Museum
Friday Events Only
$80
Price Breakdown: Seminars – $10 Luncheon – $30 Friday Party – $40 Continental breakfast 9am-10am 10am-11:30am: Session 12pm – 2pm: Luncheon with speaker 2:30pm-4pm: Session 4pm-5:30pm: Session 7pm-10pm: Old School Party
Museum Admission Only
$15
This ticket grants single-day access to the museum. Perfect if you're planning to visit the museum only—no event extras or special programs included. Just a day immersed in our exhibits, storytelling, and the rich history we've built together. Ideal for anyone who wants to explore at their own pace.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing